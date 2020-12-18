Good Mood with Good Foods at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

December is the perfect time to treat yourself with some good foods to boost your mood before the hustle-bustle of year-end celebrations.

Gather your food-hunting partners and be ready to set your date to visit Hotel Borobudur Jakarta that offers various luscious cuisines for you to try until 30th December 2020.

“This December, we want you to have no regret and try all the fine cuisines that have been prepared by our talented chefs at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta. Good foods will set your good mood for this last month of the year,”

said Marketing and Communications Manager of Hotel Borobudur Jakarta, Rizki Permata Sari.

The bountiful Signature All You Can Eat – Plated Buffet Service at Bogor Cafe is back! Indulge in your favourite signature dishes from local to international, such as the all-time favourite legendary oxtail soup, fried chicken and duck, fried goldfish, prawn satay, dendeng beef, tempe, tofu, bitter bean (petai), fresh vegetables, chilli selections and many more for Rp358,000++ per person. This is available on Monday until Friday for lunch at 11:30am until 2:30pm, on Saturday for dinner at 6:30 pm until 10:30pm, and on Sunday for brunch at 11:30am until 3pm.

Nasi Bebek Madura awaits you with its succulent taste, texture and unrivalled aroma at Pendopo Lounge to make your day. The dish lets you relish the tenderness of Bebek Madura which’s authentically served with a special sauce, chilli and crackers for Rp88,000++ per portion.

Meanwhile, for those who prefer Chinese cuisine, Teratai Chinese Restaurant offers the Steamed Fish with Nyonya Sauce for Rp68,000++ per 100 gr. Your taste buds will be indulged with this steamed fish cooked with special Nyonya sauce dressing in Teratai’s style and made with only the finest ingredients.

Miyama Japanese Restaurant presents the Kagoshima Gyu. You will not be able to resist the temptation of exquisite marbling, extreme tenderness and flavourful Kagoshima Gyu starting from Rp598,000++ per portion. Expect a delectable array of Gyu, such as Sukiyaki, Shabu-shabu, Teppanyaki, Aburi Foie Gras and Lemon Steak to suit your culinary preference.

Moreover, Bruschetta Italian Restaurant has prepared the Brasato al Barolo, the classic Italian dish which features the finest roasted beef served with excellent red wine sauce and grilled vegetables for Rp168,000++ per portion.

Don’t miss the Turkey Club Sandwich on Rye Bread either. Borobudur Gourmet presents the hearty combination of flavourful pan-fried turkey breast, beef bacon, boiled egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on rye bread for Rp68,000 nett per portion.