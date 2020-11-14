Hotel Borobudur Jakarta Presents Varieties of Fried Rice Everybody Loves

Who doesn’t like fried rice? This wholesome meal is one of Indonesia’s most beloved dishes with hearty spices and served with various side dishes.

Hotel Borobudur Jakarta knows how iconic fried rice can be, Hotel Borobudur Jakarta thinks that you deserve a good culinary break with all the goodness of fried rice recipes from all of its restaurants in the hotel that you can savour this November.

“Bring your family and loved ones to savour your favourite dishes from the November

promotions. Make sure that you make this experience your own culinary journey at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta,” says Rizki Permata Sari, Marketing and Communications Manager Hotel Borobudur Jakarta.

You’re definitely going to love the rich taste of Indonesian fried rice variations specially made by the talented Chef at Bogor Café, such as Nasi Goreng Kuning, Nasi Goreng Hijau and Nasi Goreng Ireng for Rp88,000++ per portion. If you crave for something more local, you can go with Nasi Goreng Pete at Pendopo Lounge. Only for Rp88,000++ per portion, this fried rice combines your favourite Petai with other generous ingredients, such as beef, chicken sausages, shrimps, meatballs, fried eggs, and many more.

In the mood for Japanese food? The Japanese Chef of Miyama Japanese Restaurant

prepares Japanese Style Fried Rice for Rp188,000++ per portion in an array of options, such as Kanikama Yakimeshi, Dry Curry Yakimeshi and Miyama Yakimeshi Special. No worries for Chinese food lovers, there is nothing better than a plate of fine Teratai’s Signature Fried Rice. This Seafood Fried Rice Teratai style is cooked with XO Sauce and other rich ingredients that will make your day, prepared by the Chinese Chef at Teratai Chinese Restaurant for Rp158,000++ per portion.

If you expect to see fusion cuisine on the list, you’re not going to be disappointed because Risotto Fried Rice is the fusion feast that you don’t want to miss. This entrée features Italy’s signature dish Risotto and Indonesian’s pride fried rice cooked with onion, mushroom, chicken, red chilli, and scallion, available at Bruschetta Italian Restaurant for Rp88,000++ per portion.

Hotel Borobudur Jakarta also recommends you to enjoy several choices at the Borobudur Gourmet, such as Grilled Vegetables Sandwich with Pesto Cream Cheese for Rp68,000 nett per portion and the Pumpkin Cake with Cream Filling and Fresh Mango Tartlet each for Rp38,000 nett per portion.

Other than that, you should try the newest Borobudur Signature Coffee, Es Kopi Granat, a cold delicious twist with Slushy Coffee married with Melon Syrup and Fresh Chilled Milk for Rp78,000++ per glass.

Please contact (+62-21) 380 5555, 383 5000 for more information and reservation.