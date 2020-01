It’s been six years since Indonesia Expat last spoke to Lens Ter Wee, the General Manager of Eastern Promise.

We all got to know this easy-going man starting from his early years in Indonesia back to 1997, until being the man behind one of Jakarta’s first bars for westerners to dine and unwind. Indonesia Expat had the chance to catch up with Lens, talking about fatherhood and flash floods. Check out this video for the full conversation.