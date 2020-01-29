Pressure Hour at Eastern Promise

You’re glad that it is finally Friday night #TGIF Sure, not everyone can get out of work before 5pm. Even if they can, traffic tends to hinder. But miracles happen once in awhile, leading you to sit at your favourite bar with your friends before the sun goes down.

Take a chance to hang out at a different bar! Eastern Promise in Kemang offers Pressure Hour at 5-6pm, on every Friday. You can drink countless amount of free flow beer until the bell rings for its second time. There are a couple of rules to follow though. Check out this vlog to learn about those rules and get a glimpse of this beloved bar’s Pressure Hour.