Podcast: All Indonesian Covid-19 Deaths Should Be Counted

The WHO recently expanded the case definition for Covid-19 deaths to build a clearer picture of how many lives the virus has taken to help with mitigation efforts.

The WHO now defines a COVID-19 death as:

“A death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g., trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.”

Listen more in this Podcast brought to you by Indonesia In-Depth Podcast.

