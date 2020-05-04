Podcast: All Indonesian Covid-19 Deaths Should Be Counted

The WHO recently expanded the case definition for Covid-19 deaths to build a clearer picture of how many lives the virus has taken to help with mitigation efforts.

The WHO now defines a COVID-19 death as:

“A death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g., trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.”

