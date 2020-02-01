Sunday, 2 February 2020

Indonesia Expat Mixer – January 2020

by Indonesia Expat

 

Indonesia Expat Mixer kicked off the new decade at @libertajkt on Wednesday, January 22, 2020!

A joyful night had guests refreshed with @konigludwigweissbier and @kaltenbergbeer , as well as wine by @sababaywinery, and sumptuous canapes. To make the event even more cheerful, we offered a voucher for one night stay at @Aston Priority Simatupang, two vouchers of one night stay at @astonanyer, six skincare travel kits by @laneigeid and @sulwhasoo.official from Lotte Duty Free, and gift vouchers worth Rp500,000 from @Lotte Duty Free. The next mixer is coming up soon! Stay tuned for more updates ? Organized by @indonesiaexpat

#IndonesiaExpatMixer #IndonesiaExpat #Indonesiaexpatmixerjanuary2020 #jakartaevent #networkingevent #indonesiaexpatevent

