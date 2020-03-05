Friday, 6 March 2020

Indonesia Expat
Video

Indonesia Expat Mixer – February 2020

by Indonesia Expat060

Indonesia Expat Mixer this February returned to @mcgettigansmegakuningan on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Refreshing cold beer from @konigludwigweissbier and @kaltenbergbeer, as well as heart-warming comfort snacks, were passed around while guests mingled and enjoyed a night of no worries.

Aside from the uplifting music, we offered a voucher for one night stay at @astonsimatupang and a one night voucher at @wyndhamcasablancajakarta.

We’ll see you at the March mixer! So stay tuned for more updates ?

