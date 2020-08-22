Tips For Promoting Your Business Using YouTube

Videos now make up almost two-thirds of the internet content. Recent stats reveal that YouTube has 1.5 billion active monthly users watching an hour of content every day.

That means your target audience and potential customers are paying attention and active on YouTube.

As a platform, YouTube has empowered businesses to create more video content and is quickly gaining the mark to become the most preferred digital promotion channel.

Let’s look at ten tips that work best for promoting your business on YouTube.

10 Best Tips to promote your business on YouTube

Tip 1: Optimize YouTube Search

YouTube search bar is the second most popular search tool after Google. People search all kinds of stuff on YouTube from ‘how to feed my dog’ to ‘understanding quantum physics’. This is why optimizing your business for YouTube search becomes essential.

Similar to Google SEO, you need to optimize your YouTube channel and videos to your target audience. Tapping into the power of YouTube search is more than just having the right keywords; the algorithm also favours relevance, so the more relevant content you put up on your channel, the more likely your business will be amongst the first ten videos on YouTube. Remember, your business is just one ranked video away from being on the popular list.

Tip 2: Select the best traffic-generating keywords for your videos

While the search is all about placing the right keywords in your videos — the first step is selecting the best keywords related to your business and videos. When doing YouTube keyword research, you have to choose the right keywords to push traffic to your videos. The best way to do that is to look for keywords on YouTube itself, but there are other tools available on the web that can help you like Google Search Console, SEMrush, Ubersuggest among others.

Tip 3: Create a great YouTube channel page

The first thing that your customer will see when you direct them to your YouTube channel is the home page. Therefore, designing a homepage is important because it makes an impression with your potential and existing customers. Your YouTube homepage should be an overview of what your channel is all about.

This includes creating an attractive thumbnail picture, beautiful channel art, quick to view playlists that are easy to find, and categorising various subjects, all of which include a call to action.

Pro tip: Make your home page stand out by creating a channel trailer that auto-plays when someone visits. You can do this easily by using an online intro maker and make your channel more appealing.

Tip 4: Focus your efforts on metadata tags

People often forget about this part, but it is as vital as placing the right keywords in your videos. Metadata is what the algorithm “reads” to understand the system. It comprises information about your video. These include video title, description, tags, and annotations. Metadata is beneficial as it makes your video get noticed by the YouTube algorithm, so as a business, your focus should be to increase viewership using metadata. Let’s take an example:

Example Video Title – “99 Online Marketing Tips for your Business”

Description – Do you want to learn how to market your business better online? Here are the tips to make your online business better? Watch this tutorial now!

Tags – marketing tips, online marketing tips, online business, tips online business, marketing business.

Tip 5: Look at what your competitors are doing

Most of the people who want to promote their business on YouTube try to reinvent the wheel. This is a waste of time unless you are doing something original. If you are promoting your business online, your focus should be on optimizing the existing platform and maximizing traffic. Look at what your competitors are doing, don’t precisely steal from them but take inspiration. See what is working for them and learn from it. Then, adapt and create your content in a better fashion to optimize your YouTube.

For instance, you can look at the most relevant videos that pop up when searching for your category and then copy the tags they have listed. This will increase the chances of your channel and videos being listed under the “suggestions” tag when customers of your competitors view that video.

Tip 6: Always include a ‘call-to-action”

Any promotion needs to have a call to action. What do you want your customers to do after they see your video? You probably want them to go check out your website or purchase a product, or perhaps you’d want them to share the video with their peers. Whatever it might be, including a call to action either at the start of your video or at the end of it is essential. You can include calls to actions like – “Like, share and subscribe”, “Please check out the website at…”, “Please follow us on Facebook”, etc.

Tip 7: Treat YouTube like a social network

Yes, YouTube is a social network, and no promotion is complete without reaching its intended audience. Treating YouTube as a social network as opposed to a video content platform helps you think broadly about the audience, reach, and engagement that is crucial to take your business to new heights. It can only achieve a high reach and engagement when your audience across these platforms shares your video. Find ways to share, tweet, and reshare your videos to maximize engagement eyeballs.

Tip 8: Optimize Google Search

It’s no recent news that Google is the parent company of YouTube, and so whatever you do, remember that Google is inevitably the father of all. Many people search first on Google and then probably on YouTube. So it makes perfect sense in optimizing your videos to suit the Google search algorithm, and not just for that reason, it also increases the chance of your website and channel being seen 2x as much on YouTube. Google search engines prioritize YouTube video results, and additionally, you can embed your page or website on those links to further drive traffic.

Tip 9: Paid Promotions

YouTube provides excellent possibilities for targeting your channel or videos to particular audiences, and that’s a great way to ensure your business reaches an ideal customer. Paid promotions are a great way to complement your other efforts on social media sites. Luckily, with paid advertisements, you can specify your target audience to the T.

For example, you could target men aged 25-35 who are interested in a particular aspect of your business, say “marketing courses”. You can use an online ad maker to create video ads that pop up when someone looks at marketing courses. Paid promotions are a sure shot way only to reach the ones most likely to be interested in your business and therefore make sure every penny is worth spending.

Tip 10: Engage with people on video comments

It is always a good practice to reply to relevant questions raised by people on your videos.

Look for videos that have the most response and reply to relevant ones. This will also help you understand what your viewers like and what you can do to make it better. Engaging with them on the comments will also help you push your business and ask them to share it further.

Conclusion

Promoting your business on YouTube is a marathon and not a sprint. It would help if you started small and simple. As you create more videos, you’ll get a better understanding of what works and what doesn’t — what type of promotion engages your audience, what format gets the most views and shares, what more does your audience want to see.

Over the years, businesses have leveraged YouTube to become a marketing and promotion platform through video ads rather than just using it as a video repository platform. Using the tips stated above, you can be sure that your subscriber base and viewership is bound to increase, leading to more sales and revenue growth