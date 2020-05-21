When you need to fly, you can rely on us

More choices so you can travel safely with an airline you can trust

As we continue in our commitment to getting you where you need to be safe, we thank you for your trust.

And as we look forward, we are offering you more choices and greater flexibility so you can have the confidence to plan now and travel when you are ready.

Whether you have booked or are planning to book for travel up to 31 December 2020, you can rely on us for the best travel solutions. As always, we are here when you need us.

Hold on to your ticket

Keep your ticket and use it when you are ready with our extended ticket validity, now valid for 2 years from the date of ticket issuance for greater flexibility.

Call any of our offices or contact centres to extend your ticket validity.

Unlimited changes

You can change your travel date or destination free of charge, as often as you need, for travel until 31 December 2020. You can change your origin to another city within the same country or any other destination we fly to within a 5,000-mile radius of your original destination.

Call any of our offices or contact centres to rebook.

Swap for Qmiles

Swap your ticket for Qmiles and redeem them towards reward flights, extra baggage or cabin upgrades when the time is right. For every 1 USD, you will earn 100 Qmiles that are valid for at least three years, so you can have the flexibility to choose how, when and for whom to redeem them. Not a member? Simply join before you submit your request.

Exchange for future travel

You can exchange your ticket for a future travel voucher with 10% additional value. Vouchers are now valid for two years from the date of voucher issuance

Refund your ticket

Rest assured, we will refund your ticket to the original form of payment if your flight gets cancelled.

The comfortable and hygienic cabin environment

We continuously review our processes for ensuring cabin cleanliness. Our aircraft are disinfected regularly as part of the normal cleaning process. Our staff are trained with the latest hygiene protocols and cleaning procedures, using products recommended by IATA and WHO. We care about your peace of mind, and that is why we ensure the highest hygiene levels across all our aircraft so that you can experience a comfortable journey to your chosen destination.

Air filtration systems

With one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the sky, many of our aircraft feature the most advanced air filtration systems available in the market. These systems are equipped with industrial-size HEPA filters that remove 99.97% of viral and bacterial contaminants from re-circulated air, providing the most effective protection against infection.

Linen and blankets

All our linen and blankets are washed and dried at 90 degrees centigrade, then pressed using an iron operating at 100 degrees centigrade. Our clean laundry items are beautifully clean, perfectly pressed, handled wearing gloves and sealed into individual packaging.

Meal service equipment

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC) was the first organisation in the world to achieve ISO22000:2018 certification from Bureau Veritas with UKAS accreditation, confirming QACC’s Food Safety Management System meets the highest standards. All meal service utensils and cutlery are washed with detergents and rinsed with demineralized freshwater at temperatures that kill pathogenic bacteria. All the sanitized equipment are handled by staff with wearing hygienic disposable gloves, while cutlery is individually re-packed.

Headsets.

All our headsets are carefully refurbished and sanitised. They are then individually re-packed by our staff wearing hygienic disposable vinyl gloves.

