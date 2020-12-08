Top December 2020 Hotel and Villa Deals in Indonesia 

Though times are different and rather rougher, we need to take a step back and relax.

After all, the festive season is upon us and many hotels and villas are offering exquisite, irresistible deals from hampers, staycations to special dining experiences to close this eerie year and ring in 2021.

Let’s take a look at these deals across the country,

JAKARTA

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Create unforgettable memories when celebrating New Year right in the heart of the city with family and loved ones at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta’s Exquisite New Year’s Eve Package available for stay from 30th December 2020 to 2nd January 2021 with prices starting from Rp4,188,000++. Enjoy 10 percent discount for Early Bird as well – booked and paid by 16 December 2020.

Inclusions:

– Breakfast for two adults and two children up to 12-years-old.

– Special countdown amenities for NYE.

– 20 percent discount on F&B for other dates (including alcohol).

– 40 percent discount for Dinner on 31 st December 2020 for Lyon and Cinnamon Buffet and on 1 st January 2020 for Brunch at Lyon (non-combinable with any other F&B offers).

Please call +62 21 2993 8888 or email mojkt-enquiries@mohg.com for more information.

Address: Jl. M. H. Thamrin RT.1/RW.5, Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @mo_jakarta

Raffles Jakarta

Raffles Jakarta is delighted to introduce its festive offers for the holiday season. This year, the theme is all about family and togetherness. The culinary teams have created a variety of exciting festive offers for the whole family to celebrate festive traditions and ring in the new year!

Christmas at Arts

Savour classic Christmas flavours with the extensive buffet at Arts Café by Raffles.

Join with the whole family for a merry and joyful Christmas celebration of:

Christmas Eve Dinner for Rp888,000++ per person.

Christmas Brunch Rp888,000++ per person.

Inclusive of homemade mulled wine, free flow iced tea, soft drinks and chilled juices.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Arts

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the extensive buffet at Arts Café by Raffles. Experience an enchanting evening together with family and friends and then complete the night with a fabulous New Year countdown at The Writers Bar.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Rp995,000++ per person inclusive of buffet dinner at Arts Café, one glass of sparkling, free flow iced tea, soft drinks and chilled juices.

Complimentary entry to the New Year Countdown at The Writer Bar

COUNTDOWN PARTY.

The Night Rooster X The Writers Bar

The Night Rooster by Locavore and The Writers Bar are teaming up for a unique cocktail countdown celebration! Ring in the new year with post-dinner tapas, a sensational handcrafted cocktail menu, and a live jazz band

Rp555,000++ per person minimum spend.

Order any food and drinks a la carte.

Selection of tapas from 9-11pm at Rp300,000++ per person.

Limited seating available.

Call +62 21 2988 0888, email jakarta@raffles.com or visit www.raffles.com/jakarta for more information.

Address: Ciputra World 1, Jl. Prof. DR. Satrio No.5 RW.4, Kuningan, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @ raffleshoteljakarta

Holiday Inn & Suites Jakarta Gajah Mada

Duta Bakery at Holiday Inn & Suites Jakarta Gajah Mada offers Wonderful Christmas Hampers of traditional Christmas delights such as stollen bread, Christmas cake, linzer cookies, grissini stick, chocolate mininet, vanillekipferl cookies, macaroons, chocolate praline and sparkling fruit juice. These special hampers are available to order from 19th November to 22nd December 2020 at Rp650,000 nett. Complimentary delivery is applied for areas within 5 km from the hotel with a minimum purchase of Rp200,000.

Furthermore, the hotel offers special accommodation rates to usher in the new year. In line with Holiday Inn’s spirit of “The Joy of Travel for All”, guests are given the flexibility to choose the preferred room rate on 31st December 2020, plus 50 percent discount from the chosen rate for an additional night prior to or after. Book this special promotion before 30th December 2020 with terms and conditions apply.

For more information and/or bookings:

Hampers: Contact 021-29776803, WhatsApp 0811-97611827 or e-mail dutacafejktgm@ihg.com .

Staycation: Contact 021-29776800, WhatsApp 0817-6796800 , e-mail reservation.jktgm@ihg.com , or visit www.hijakartagajahmada.com .

Address: Jl. Gadjah Mada No.211, Glodok, North Jakarta.

Instagram: @ holidayinnsuites.jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

Plan the most memorable year-end family staycation with Instagrammable festive settings at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, inclusive of a one-night stay at the spacious Deluxe Room as well as breakfast and choice of Festive brunch or dinner at Sailendra Restaurant for two adults and two children. Price starts from Rp2.2 million++ per night.

Call (021) 5798 8888, email mhrs.jktjw.reservation@marriotthotels.com or visit marriott.com/jktjw (promo code: YX1) for more information and bookings.

Address: Kawasan Mega Kuningan, Jl. Dr Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav.E.1.2 No.1&2, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @ jwmarriotjkt

Aston Kartika Grogol Hotel & Conference Center

Elevate your holiday celebration at ASTON Kartika Grogol Hotel & Conference Center and enjoy a Christmas staycation starting from Rp868,000++. As the countdown approaches, admire the perfect vantage point to welcome 2021 with the stunning view of Jakarta’s skyline, starting from Rp1,198,000++. Rates are inclusive of breakfast and intimate Christmas or NYE Dinner for two people.

Call +6221 2119 3101 or visit grogol.astonhotelsinternational.com for bookings or more information.

Address: Jl. Kyai Tapa No 101, Grogol, West Jakarta.

Instagram: @astonkartikagrogol

BALI

W Bali – Seminyak

AMP IT UP

A luxury oasis in Petitenget’s vibrant neighbourhood, W Bali – Seminyak, welcomes back guests with its best rate ever! Spend your getaway here for two nights or more to receive Rp1 million resort credit. Why wait if you can book now and enjoy the amazing perks later?

Rate starts from Rp2.5 million++ per room per night

Book two nights to receive one time of Rp1 million credit.

Book three nights to receive one time of Rp2 million credit.

Book longer to receive bigger credit.

Credits can be used for spa massages or at any of the F&B outlets.

Stay period: 15 th -23 rd December 2020 and 3 rd January-31 st March 2021.

Sell period: now until 10 th January 2021.

*Terms and conditions apply

Contact reservations.wbali@whotels.com or +6231 3000106 for more information and reservations.

Address: Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan, Seminyak, Bali.

Instagram: @ wbaliseminyak

Hyatt Regency Bali

Reward yourself with a staycation in the charming seaside village of Sanur. Stay at Hyatt Regency Bali with the special offer of Rp988,000++ per night including breakfast for two and enjoy 50 percent off massage treatments at Shankha valid until 30th June 2021. Located in the centre of Sanur, the hotel fuses traditional Balinese design with modern amenities and features three pools, a spa, a gym and a beachfront restaurant.

Email DPSBL-Reservation@hyatt.com or call 0361 281234 to make your reservation.

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.89, Sanur, Bali.

Instagram: @ hyattregency_bali

The Edge

The dramatic location on the Uluwatu cliffs is the stunning setting for The Edge. This exclusive destination comprises of the well-renowned one-eighty day club with overhanging glass-bottom pool, an entertainment centre offering bowling, a pool table and karaoke, and just eight ocean-view pool villas, with a total of 17 bedrooms. The Edge Bali is a private enclave operated by an impeccably trained team of butlers available 24 hours a day.

Visit www.theedgebali.com , email intouch@theedgebali.com or contact 0361 8470700.

Address: Jl. Pura Goa Lempeh Banjar Dinas Kangin Pecatu, Uluwatu, Bali.

Instagram: @ theedgebali

FOX Hotel Jimbaran

Discover the truly FOXcitement experience by the signature touch of hospitality on this paradise island as the FOX Hotel Jimbaran offers a unique and vibrant atmosphere of this modern hotel for modern travellers.

Either enjoying the comfort of the FOX room or relaxing in their rooftop infinity pool, let’s make it happen with prices starting from Rp727,195. You can also add extra benefits by booking as an MTP member to complete your staycation time with FOX Hotel Jimbaran Bali.

Visit www.FOXhotels.com for more details.

Address: Jl. Yoga Perkanthi, Jimbaran, Bali.

Instagram: @ fox.jimbaranbeach

Royal Kamuela Villas & Suites Ubud

Enjoy Royal Kamuela Villas & Suites’ luxury treat with their special offer of Rp950,000 per night stay at their luxurious suite room, including daily breakfast for two. The resort is very close to popular attraction Monkey Forest Ubud which makes extra points to the monkeys to pay regular visits during your stay. The resort location in Ubud’s city centre makes it the perfect combination to stay with your loved ones. This special offer is valid until 31st March 2021 with term and conditions apply.

Visit www.kamuelavillas.com , email to ubudsm@kamuelavillas.com , contact 0361 970 099 or contact Ms. Yuni at +62 81558 070 054.

Address: Sanctuary, Jl. Wenara Wana Sacred Monkey Forest, Ubud, Bali.

Instagram: @ kamuelavillas

Meliá Bali

Think local, think Meliá Bali for your year-end holiday. Enjoy the exclusive offer and get the free upgrade which starts from Rp1.2 million nett.

Contact reservation.meliabali@melia.com or scan the QR Code for more details and reservations.

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC Lot 1, Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, South Kuta, Bali.

Instagram: @ meliabali

New Garden View Resort

Domestic and KITAS holders this festive season are offered special rates from 23rd December 2021 to 3rd January 2021 at the heart of Legian, Bali. Remember, there’s always something New @GardenView.

Deluxe Wing Room Rp800,000.

Deluxe Pool Room Rp500,000.

Superior Garden Cottage Rp450,000.

Rates include Buffet Breakfast for two people.

IndoExpat20. Call +62361751559 or book through www.newgardenviewresort.com with the code

Address: J l. Padma Utara No.4, Legian, Bali.

Instagram: @ newgardenviewresort

Mamaka by Ovolo

The newly-opened urban resort in Bali, Mamaka by Ovolo, has something exciting to offer! Don’t miss out on their opening rate specials with discounts up to 30 percent OFF! Booking period is until 31st March 2021 and staying period is until 23rd December 2021.

Hit them a call +62 361 849 6500 or send an email to reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com to make reservations or for more details.

Address: Jl. Pantai Kuta No.32, Kuta, Bali.

Instagram: @ mamakabali

Grand Hyatt Bali

Enjoy Grand Hyatt Bali’s verdant tropical gardens and lush swimming pools for a refreshing getaway. Simply take up on Grand Hyatt Bali’s Staycation offer at only Rp988,000++, inclusive of daily breakfast for two people. The offer is valid for Indonesian citizens and KITAS holders only, for stays between 15th December 2020 to 30th June 2021.

Contact +62 361 77 1234 or send an email to balgh-customer_services@hyatt.com with the booking code STYCN for more information and bookings.

Address: Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa, South Kuta, Bali.

Instagram: @ grandhyattbali

Hanging Gardens of Bali

Enrich your precious holiday moments by indulging yourself in one of the many festive menus at Three Elements Restaurants, rejuvenation at The Spa Collection and unwinding at the two-tiered magic of the best swimming pool. Celebrate the magical festive season and bring the holiday spirit with your loved ones at Hanging Gardens of Bali by choosing a festive special package for a one-night staycation at the One Bedroom Pool Villa starting from Rp6.5 million nett per night.

Make your reservations to reservations@hanginggardensofbali.com or smd@hanginggardensofbali.com . Contact 0361 982700 or WhatsApp + 62 811-3800-988 for more details.

Address: Buahan, Payangan, Gianyar, Bali.

Instagram: @ hanginggardensofbali

The Westin Ubud

Enliven your December and experience the true meaning of the festive season with The Westin Ubud’s events and special offers. From an exciting Christmas Market on 20-24 December 2020, mouth-watering dinners at Tabia or Tall Trees, fun-filled brunches, to New Year’s celebrations, The Westin Ubud is your ultimate festive destination.

Email resv.dpswr@westin.com , call (0361) 3018989 or visit Instagram and Facebook @thewestinubud for more details and reservations.

Address: Br. Kengetan, Jl. Raya Lod Tunduh Desa, Singakerta, Kecamatan Ubud, Bali.

Instagram: @ thewestinubud

The Apurva Kempinski

Have an effortless stay at The Apurva Kempinski Bali with the resort’s Limited Time Offer. Get an Rp400,000 nett F&B credit per stay for a minimum two-night stay at Grand Deluxe category. While with a minimum two nights stay at Suites and Villa category, you will be entitled to Rp600,000 nett of F&B credit per stay. The offer is inclusive of daily breakfast for two people, terms and conditions apply.

Visit www.kempinski.com/bali for more information! Contact reservation.bali@kempinski.com or +62 361 2092288 to reserve.

Address: Lot 4, Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa, Bali.

Instagram: @ kempinskibali

Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran is on Thursday, 31 December 2020. Make a wonderful journey on the last day of December to remember!

Celebrate the eve of 2020 through a series of delicious menus from Chefs Bazar, music and lots of dancing with DJ Gray, and exclusive privilege’s holiday at Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran. Dinner will be open for service from 7pm-12am for Rp400,000++ per person. Join the New Year Countdown and dress up that makes you happy!

EAST INDONESIA

Novotel Lombok Resort & Villas

Treat the whole family to a fun-filled holiday at Novotel Lombok Resort & Villas. Located in South Lombok, you will be overlooking the beautiful turquoise bay of Kuta. Special offers include breakfast starting from Rp900,000 nett for a Superior Room and from Rp1.3 million nett for a villa. Book now until 31st March 2021 with stays valid from now until 23rd December 2021.

Please email hotel@novotellombok.com or call +62 370 615 3333 to make your bookings.

Address: Mandalika Resort Pantai Putri Nyale, Kuta, Lombok, East Nusa Tenggara.

Instagram: @ novotellombokresortandvillas

ANYER

Novus Jiva Anyer

Located at the lovely area of West Java, Novus Jiva Anyer is perched 32m above the ocean with stunning views of the Java sea and surrounded by mountains. Gather your friends and family at this most wonderful time of the year. A New Year Package starting from Rp3.740.000++ per room (two nights) inclusive of breakfast, dinner, and more!

Book now for the best rate guarantee at www.novushotels.com/novusjiva/, email to rsv-jiva@novushotels.com or call +62 254 6530 888.

Address: Jl. Raya Anyer Carita, Km. 140 Pasauran, Serang, Banten.

Instagram: @ novusjivaanyer

WEST JAVA

Novus Giri Puncak Resort & Spa

Located in the cool mountainous regions of Puncak, Bogor, this nature resort savours in beautiful views of Mount Gede. Craft your ideal New Year’s Eve and get ready for an unforgettable New Year Moment 2021 by returning to nature with Novus Giri located in Puncak Cipanas, Indonesia. A New Year package starting from Rp3.338.000++ per room (two nights).

Book now for the best-guaranteed rate on www.novushotels.com/novusgiri/, email to rsv-puncak@novushotels.com or call +62 263 511 511.

Address: Jl. Sindanglaya Raya No.180, Sindangjaya, West Java.

Instagram: @ novusgiripuncak

EAST JAVA

Dialoog Banyuwangi

The Gift to Meaning programme offers the perfect way for you to do that by gifting a vacation or a memorable experience at Dialoog Banyuwangi to a friend, a loved one, or even for yourself. Great deal starts from Rp1,750,000 nett inclusive of daily breakfast and lunch for two people. Book your gift card now, redeemable by 31st December 2021.

Visit www.dialooghotels.com/hotel/banyuwangi/offers for the gift card selections. Email reservation@dialoogbanyuwangi.com for further enquiry.

Instagram: @dialoogbanyuwangi

Address: Jl. Yos Sudarso, Kaliklatak, Banyuwangi, East Java.

Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers

Embrace the coming New Year by joining the Silver Lining Celebration at Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers. Planning your family staycation in one of classic Deluxe or newly renovated Suites and Club Rooms? The room package price starts from Rp2,688,000++ per room per night, including complimentary breakfast and compulsory New Year’s Dinner at Kafe Bromo or Kawi Lounge for two people. Additional New Year’s Dinner is Rp518,000 nett per pax at Kafe Bromo or Rp718,000 nett per pax at Kawi Lounge.

Make your reservations on http://tiny.cc/subsinye21

Address: Jl. Embong Malang No.25-31, Surabaya, East Java.

Instagram: @ sheratonsurabaya

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya

Enjoy a pampering New Year’s staycation in the Deluxe room at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya. Located in the centre of the city, the hotel certainly gives you the opportunity to conveniently explore the area. With the London Calling theme, the room package is priced starting from Rp2,188,000++ per room per night, inclusive breakfast and compulsory New Year’s Dinner at Lime Restaurant. Furthermore, the additional New Year’s Dinner is Rp418,000 nett per pax.