Top 5 Popular Beaches in Indonesia 2020

Getting caught up in the hustle and bustle of the city? You might just need a quick escape to lift your spirits again

Indonesia is famous as the world’s largest archipelago, is made up of over 17,000 fascinating islands. These islands are home to many stunning beaches and here are the top 5 sandy stretches that you can visit to get away in the midst of your busy times.

Kanawa Beach

Kanawa Beach is located on Flores; a paradise if you are looking for a secluded place. Here, you can visit several sea creature schools such as reef sharks, barracudas, and sea turtles. If you want to go diving, Kanawa is a good place to go as it offers stunning colourful coral reefs with lionfish and bat-fish swimming on the side.

Ngurtafur Beach

Located in Maluku and in the remote Kei Islands off Warbal Island, Ngurtafur is more like a sandbank, and here you can see the clear blue water whilst walking on the white sands in the middle of an ocean. If you get lucky, you might see some Australian pelican birds. You can relax and unwind away from technology and see some leatherback turtles, locally known as tabob.

Bingin Beach

Bali is one of the most popular island of Indonesia, there are plenty of beaches that we can explore. If you go down south, you will find Bingin Beach. Located near popular tourist attractions such as Uluwatu Temple and Dreamland Beach, Bingin beach is a paradise for surfers with its big waves. Here, you will be surrounded by cliffs with a view over the Indian Ocean.

Lengkuas Beach

Up for an island hopping in Belitung? Lengkuas beach is the way to go. Here you can explore a historical lighthouse located in the middle of the beach, and get a 360 degree overview of the pristine clear blue water of the uninhabited island.

Atuh Beach

Atuh Beach is a hidden gem located in Nusa Penida, Bali. With its remote area, it is pretty hard to get there. If you have an adventurous soul, Atuh beach is a good place to explore, here you can try cliff jumping with your friends, and enjoy the views of pristine water and the golden sand.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets to one of those hidden paradises!

