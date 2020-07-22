Top 10 Islands in Asia of 2020 by Travel + Leisure

Bali and Lombok are among the list of the top 10 islands in Asia, as selected by Travel + Leisure.

The World’s Best Awards 2020, as voted by Travel + Leisure’s readers, concluded in March, before the widespread travel restrictions came into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers voted for the best islands across Asia according to sights, activities, outdoor attractions, food, friendliness, beaches, and their overall experience.

Below is the full list of the top ten best islands in Asia:

Palawan, Philippines

Besides being voted the best island in Asia, Palawan was also voted as one of the best islands in the whole world. The island is renowned for its national parks which highlight the character of the mountains and waters around it. Palawan is an incredible tourist destination with untouched islands and natural attractions. It’s the perfect place for adventurous travelers looking for natural wonders to explore!

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is known for its natural environment and diversity. It is a beautiful holiday destination with sandy beaches and a tropical climate perfect for a relaxing vacation. The small island nation is home to several ethnic groups, each with their respective cultures. Sri Lanka is culturally rich and has incredible cuisine to enjoy.

Koh Lanta, Thailand

Koh Lanta is a beautiful island in Thailand. located off the coast of Krabi. Some of the best beaches in Thailand are scattered along the coastline of the island and each has its own character. The national park is a must-see in Koh Lanta, revealing diverse flora, fauna, and even cheeky monkeys!

Langkawi, Malaysia

Langkawi has no shortage of breathtaking, picturesque beaches. It’s an island with countless fun activities and beautiful natural landscapes. The diversity of wildlife makes for fun family outings as well as the Oriental Village that’s filled with attractions. Enjoy the local cuisine and lively night markets.

Boracay, Philippines

Boracay is a tropical island, well-known for its tranquil white-sand beaches and clear waters. It’s an island with great watersports; perfect for your family to enjoy. It’s filled with the exciting nightlife of Boracay that consists of many dining options.

Bali, Indonesia

This year, Bali won the World’s Best Awards Hall of Fame honoree for being listed for the tenth year in a row. Bali is a paradise with beautiful beaches and historic attractions such as the Taman Ayun Temple. Its natural beauty is perfect for a relaxing holiday away.

Koh Samui, Thailand

Koh Samui is known for its sandy beaches and beautiful palm trees. The waters are clear and perfect for swimming. Koh Samui’s mountain areas are filled with greenery and canyons that are great to explore.

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket is one of the most popular destinations in Thailand. This island has beautiful beaches with idyllic sunsets. It’s a tropical place with a beautiful, warm climate throughout the entire year.

Maldives

The Maldives is known for its natural environment including the white beaches and clear blue seas. The climate on this island is warm and allows for tourists to swim, play watersports, snorkel, scuba dive, and go fishing. It’s the ultimate dream destination for a tranquil and relaxing vacation.

Lombok, Indonesia

Lombok is the second island from Indonesia on this list of the top ten islands in Asia. This island is known for its amazing natural character and beautiful landscapes. The culture of the Sasak tribe is prominent in the way of life and there are plenty of attractions surrounding the island.

