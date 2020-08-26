The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Adapts to New Normal

Optimising guests’ safety and comfort at a serene contemporary beachside resort in Bali, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is adapting to the new normal through the implementation of stringent Cleanliness, Health and Safety protocols.

Situated in an exclusive enclave on Bali’s southern shore, this five-star resort is ready to embrace the return of business and vacationing guests. Enjoy the seven restaurants and bars, an award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin, direct access to the white sandy beach, extensive facilities for business travellers, freshwater and saltwater swimming pools, Westin Family Kids Club, an exclusive array of signature services here.

Scientifically supported practices and innovations to improve hygiene are made to ensure guests’ and associates’ peace of minds. Frequent and rigorous cleaning of all areas with hospital-grade disinfectants, including all high-touch areas, such as elevator buttons, handrails, and door handles are done as well as placing hand sanitizing stations around the resort. Moreover, furniture has been rearranged in public spaces and restaurants to ensure safe distancing. In the kitchens, restaurants and bars, everyone handling food and drinks has been trained in safe preparation and service practices according to Global Food Safety guidance, while all associates have received enhanced training in sanitation and hygiene.

Furthermore, guests rooms are deep cleaned and disinfected after each check-out. In-stay housekeeping has also been reduced so that the only person who comes into your room is you. Extra attention to resort facilities such as the cabanas on the pristine beach, restaurants, meeting rooms, event spaces, and the adjacent Bali International Conference Centre are to enhance guests’ safety so that they can relax and make the most of their stay.

Everything is done digitally. Guests can download the Marriott Bonvoy app which includes full of useful features, including mobile check-in and check-out, mobile room key and mobile chat to connect with Westin associates. Information around the resort as well as all menus, including room service, are accessible by a quick QR code scan.

Enjoy a meal at one of the outstanding restaurants, stroll along the beach, lounge by the pool and soak up the sun, take a yoga class, pump iron in the gym or play tennis or volleyball, indulge yourself with a refreshing and restorative spa treatment, conduct business meetings or gather with friends – The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is focused on your wellbeing.

For more information, please visit the website www.westinnusaduabali.com or follow the resort’s social media channels Facebook www.facebook.com/westinbali and www.instagram.com/westinbali.