Tauzia Hotels Celebrates 19th Anniversary

To celebrate its 19th Anniversary this August, Tauzia Hotels will further expand in Asia and offers a range of offers for guests and My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) members through its campaign, #TAUZIAversary.

“TAUZIA Hotels remains committed to providing a comfortable and safe ‘home away from home’ for our guests, as well as to deliver service excellence for a memorable stay experience. With the recent launch of ‘Ascott Cares’ initiative, we also ensure that our hotels maintain high levels of hygiene and cleanliness standards to give guests full confidence and greater peace of mind when staying with us,” said Patrick Vaysse, TAUZIA Hotels’ Chief Operating Officer.

In 2020, the hotel management network has secured contracts for seven new properties with over 1,200 rooms in Indonesian cities Jakarta, Bogor, Bandung, Batam, as well as Phu Nhuan in Vietnam. Furthermore, TAUZIA has opened properties in Bangka and Makassar this year and marks its initial presence in the Papua Province with the opening of FOX Hotel Jayapura Papua. In total, TAUZIA Hotels now represent more than 20,500 rooms across its 133 hotels and six brands.

“We are also focused on revitalising several hotels with our FOX and FOX Lite brands, breathing in new life into existing properties with the integration to our network and revamped brand identity that is in line with TAUZIA’s lifestyle concept.

Moving forward, we aim to capitalise our growth in Southeast Asia by anchoring our developments in key cities of the region such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, and Manila,” said Armand Steinmeyer, TAUZIA Hotels’ Chief of Business Development.

The #TAUZIAversary campaign presents interesting offers until 22 August 2020, including room sale up to 35 percent off, bonus points promotion for new members of My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty program, as well as MTP Redeem Super Sale in which guests can redeem MTP e-gift voucher with fewer points.

For further information or reservations, please visit tauziahotels.com or mytauziaprivilege.com.