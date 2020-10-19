Singapore-Indonesia Corridor Opens Next Week, Here’s the Passenger Flow

The Indonesian and Singaporean governments will open a travel corridor arrangement (TCA) starting 26th October 2020, one of which is at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The travel corridor only applies to Indonesian and Singaporean citizens who wish to undertake urgent business trips, diplomatic trips, and official services.

President Director of PT Angkasa Pura II (Persero) Muhammad Awaluddin said several provisions agreed by the two countries would be implemented at the airport as the main procedure for passenger safety, both for departures and arrivals.

“A number of checkpoints will be passed by passengers on the Indonesia-Singapore route who use this TCA system. The procedures that are applied focus on the health aspect,” Awaluddin said in his statement on Sunday 18th October 2020.

Departure from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

Awaluddin explained that the flow of passenger departure is divided into three processes.

Passengers will go through a thermal scanner in the passenger terminal; At the airline check-in counter, passengers will show results of a swab or PCR test which is valid for 72 hours. Passengers will then have their e-HAC application or electronic health alert card verified; Passengers will go through the flight process.

Arrivals at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

The flow of passenger arrival is divided into four stages.

Passengers arrive in the arrivals hall; Pre-departure e-HAC application details confirmed at a checkpoint; Passengers proceed through immigration and customs; Head to the PCR test checkpoint.

“If tested negative, passengers can continue to their destination in Indonesia. If the results are positive, the traveller will follow the quarantine process,” Awaluddin said.

The swab test results will be checked twice. First, on departure with a maximum test result letter validity period of 72 hours. And second, passengers will undergo a swab test upon arrival at the airport.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, in a written statement, said that Indonesian citizens do not need a visa to enter Singapore on condition that they have sponsorship from government agencies and enterprises in Singapore. Indonesian citizens must also apply for a safe travel pass and are required to register for the TraceTogether and SafeEntry applications.

Meanwhile, applicants from Singapore must have a government or business sponsor in Indonesia. They also must submit it online to the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration as well as being required to register for the e-HAC and PeduliLindung applications.

Source: Tempo

