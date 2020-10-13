Singapore and Indonesia to Launch Green Lane for Essential Travel

Singapore and Indonesia have made an agreement to launch a green lane for essential and business and travel between the two countries.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that applications for the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) are to open 26th October, with travel to start soon after.

Retno Marsudi, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vivian Balakrishnan, the Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs, are said to have established “excellent and longstanding relations” between Singapore and Indonesia.

The ministers noted the importance of strengthening relationships between the two countries to overcome the obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Indonesian and Singaporean residents and citizens are eligible to apply for the RGL or Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCL), as it’s known Indonesia.

Travellers will be required to abide by health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes pre-departure and post-arrival testing from authorised health institutions. Travellers are to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure, and a second test upon arrival either at the airport or terminal. Travellers are to be responsible for the costs of the tests.

When travelling from Indonesia to Singapore, each person must have a sponsor from a government agency or a firm in Singapore. They must register themselves on Singaporean applications such as TraceTogether and SafeEntry and request a SafeTravel pass.

Singaporean travelers to Indonesia must be sponsored by the government or a business entity. They must be logged in to e-HAC and Peduli Lindungi applications and apply for a visa online.

Further information regarding public health measures and the application process is to be announced soon.

