Safe Travels with Archipelago

Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately-owned and independent hotel management group, has proudly received the “Safe Travels” certification from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC),

recognising Archipelago’s commitment to keeping guests and employees safe and healthy by implementing several very effective “new normal” safety standards across all their hotels.

“Following the recent implementation of a large scale COVID-19 Rapid Test program for our employees, this is the latest example of being recognised as a safe and trusted hotel. I am delighted to see that our efforts are gaining momentum and that Archipelago International leads the way once again.

We continue to look for innovative and contactless ways to enhance the guest journey and keep everyone safe by conducting mobile check-in to risk-free dining experiences and more,”

said President and CEO of Archipelago International, John Flood.

As a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry, the “Safe Travels” protocol aims to rebuild guests’ confidence by bringing together industry leaders and partners to implement the best available guidelines on health and safety.