Upgrade your trip to Bali by booking Regency Suite at Hyatt Regency Bali for Rp2.5 million nett per night.

Ranging from 54 to 78 sqm, our suite features a master bedroom, luxurious bathroom, and a large balcony overlooking the resort’s best view of the lush garden. Families will especially enjoy the spacious living room that’s big enough for an extra bed for the little ones and its en-suite bathroom.

Located on the beachfront of Sanur, Hyatt Regency Bali features newly renovated rooms and facilities including three pools, two restaurants, and an exclusive spa. The hotel is 30 minutes away from the airport and is strategically close to Bali’s top attractions.

This limited offer is only bookable through DPSBL-Reservation@ hyatt.com or via phone call +62 361 28 1234.

Inclusion:

a. Stay at Regency Suite room

b. Daily breakfast at Omang Omang

Terms and conditions:

a. Stay period immediately until 30 April 2020, also available during Nyepi

b. Maximum stay for three nights

c. Applicable only for Indonesians and KITAS holders

d. Subject to availability