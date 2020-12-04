Protection Insurance for a Worry-Free Stay with TAUZIA Hotels and WE+

TAUZIA Hotels announced its partnership with WE+ Indonesia to provide insurance coverage for its guests more conveniently and innovatively.

Corporate Director of Marketing TAUZIA Hotels Irene Janti said enhancing not only leisure products but also the worry-free experiences to all TAUZIA guests is their priority.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests have always been our top priority. By adding protection products with a wide range of coverage, we hope to give our guests greater ease of mind during their travels,” she added.

WE+ Indonesia, a smart insurance marketplace with more than 20 leading insurers as partners, combined lifestyle and insurance needs in one platform by connecting insurers directly to customers through its WE+ App.

In its first collaboration with TAUZIA Hotels, WE+ Indonesia together with ACA Insurance will provide exclusive insurance coverage for guests during their stay, with the following details:

Loss of baggage and personal items worth Rp500,000.

Cancellation of trips worth Rp1 million.

Medical expenses due to accidents worth Rp1.5 million.

Death and permanent disability due to accidents worth Rp25 million.

Coverage is provided for a maximum of four persons per room per night.

The protection coverage will be available as an add-on during check-in priced at Rp8,000 per room per night and will be available at all TAUZIA Hotels network in Indonesia until 31 January 2021.

Guests who opt for the protection insurance will also be entitled to complimentary personal accident insurance from AXA with total coverage of Rp50 million until 30 days from the check-in date, available until 31 January 2021.

Visit tauziahotels.com for more information and room reservations.