Programs to Revive the Tourism Sector Amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has made plans to revive the tourism sector and support the economy.

One of the programs currently rolled out is the Thematic Education Tour Nusantara Adventure starting from 17-21 November. It is set to be located in West Java, Cianjur, Sukabumi and Bandung Regencies. This kind of activity was also held in regions such as Central Java, East Java, Belitung and North Sumatra.

“We know that tourism is one of the largest foreign exchange contributors. The tourism industry is currently suffering, and many firms have closed,”

said Florida Pardosi, the Head of Tourism Promotion for Special Interest and Talent of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

Tourism industry players in many areas have closed as a result of the lack of tourists. Through this program, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy aims to inspire people to travel. His party aims to abide by health protocol and apply Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environment Sustainability (CHSE) to all tourist attractions.

“When viewing global tourism, millennials are the largest target market. That’s why we have invited students to start campaigning together about educational tourism with the theme of adventure,” as quoted by Tribun Jabar.

He further noted that at the moment, tourists are looking at the implementation of health protocols as well as the tourist attraction of certain areas. He hopes that programs with CHSE implemented will continue and believes that tourism will soon resume its activity.