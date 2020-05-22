Pay Now, Stay Later Deals in Bali, Jakarta and Java

One day, we will live in the new normal.

Whilst we sit patiently and anticipate the days when we can return to travelling Indonesia, some hotels in Bali, Jakarta, and West Java, along with some other areas of the island, have gifted special promos just for you! Most of the booking dates end by late May and early June 2020, but you can choose whichever date to stay at these exquisite hotels and resorts up until next year! What are you waiting for? Scroll down and start planning your getaway.

Bali

Anantara Seminyak Bali Resort

Anantara Seminyak Bali Resort has a special stay voucher for any advance purchase before June 2020. The rate is Rp1,550,000++ per suite per night for a flexible package of lovely benefits. For more information or to make a reservation, please call +62361-737-773, email bali@anantara.com, or visit anantara.com Jl. Abimanyu (Dhyana Pura) Seminyak, Bali. I: @anantaraseminyak

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Experience a bespoke escape to Uluwatu with the “Leisure Time at The Edge of The World” special gift voucher – specifically for Indonesians and KITAS holders only – to be purchased and used from now until 30th June 2021. For Rp5.5million nett per villa per night, you’ll get daily breakfast, return airport transfer, and hygiene kits. Email uluwatu@alilahotels.com or call +62361-848-2166 to make your reservation. Jl. Belimbing Sari Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. I: @alilavillasuluwatu

The Mulia Resort and Villas Nusa Dua, Bali

Choose from three options: a two-night, three-night, or five-night stay inclusive of daily breakfast, afternoon tea, and a bonus night. This fantastic offer is valid for bookings until 31st May 2020, for any stay until 20th December 2021. Book now through https://www.themulia.com/destinations Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Kawasan Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Bali. I: @themuliabali

The St. Regis Bali Resort

Indulgence awaits at this suite and villa-only resort, with an offer starting from Rp7.2million nett per night in a suite including a Resort Credit value of Rp1.5million nett, for you to enjoy the exquisite facilities. Bookings are being taken until 15th June 2020 and your stay can be scheduled before 31st May 2021. Please email Bali.Reservations@stregis.com or visit www.stregisbali.com and use promo code LRR to make your booking. Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot S6 Badung, Bali. I: @stregisbali

Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Pay one, stay two at this resort with an offer worth Rp1.6million nett for two nights, inclusive of special discounts on the resort’s facilities. Book your stay from now until 15th June 2020 for a stay until 31st May 2021 with the promo code BOG. Reserve through www.courtyardnusadua.com, call +62361-300-3888, WhatsApp +62813-3822-5922, or email dpscyreservations@marriott.com. Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 1, Nusa Dua, Bali. I: @courtyardnusadua

The Westin Resort and Spa Ubud, Bali

A gift is here for you once travels are allowed again: a two-night stay in a Deluxe Garden View room for Rp2.2million nett and an additional night’s stay for Rp1.1million. Book your voucher before 15th June 2020 and it’ll be valid from now until 31st May 2021. To book your voucher, email to resv.dpswr@westin.com, call +62361-301-8989 or visit westinubud.com using promo code BOG. Jl. Lod Tunduh, Br. Kengetan, Desa Singakerta, Ubud, Bali. I: @thewestinubud

Ayodya Resort Bali

Ayodya Resort Bali is offering a flexible promotion during these difficult times, namely “buy one get one night free”. A one night stay is worth Rp1,199,000 but you can also book for seven nights for only Rp3.5million nett, or 30 nights for only Rp12million net. For more information, email info@ayodyaresortbali.com. Please contact +62361-771-102 or email to reservation@ayodyaresortbali.com to book your stay. Jalan Pantai Mengiat, Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Badung, Bali. I: @ayodyabali

Trans Resort Bali

Plan your dream vacation at this amazing resort and enjoy up to 60 percent off by purchasing the book now stay later voucher for Rp1.2million nett per night, reduced from the normal rate of Rp2.5million++. This promotion is valid until 31st May 2020 and the voucher can be used until 22nd December 2021. Get more information about this offer by contacting reservation.bali@gmail.com +62361-898-1234 or visit www.transresortbali.com. Jl. Sunset Road Kerobokan, Kuta, Badung, Bali. I: @officialtranshotelbali

Le Meridien Jimbaran, Bali

Spend your family time here and get the advantage of a minimum two night’s stay with the Thank You Gift. Rate starts from Rp1,950,000 nett with benefits so book now until 15th June 2020 and you can choose to stay anytime until May 2021. Direct reservations can be made via email to Reservations.balijimbaran@lemeridien.com, call +62361-846-6888, or visit www.marriott.com/DPSMD using the promo code BOG. Jalan Bukit Permai Jimbaran I: @lemeridienbali

Bali Dynasty Resort

Ketupat Lebaran Promo can be enjoyed for the time being with you and your family. Get discounted rates for only Rp1,250,000 nett for two nights in a deluxe room for two and Rp2,450,000 nett for two nights in a family room for up to five people. Book now with promo code LEBARAN and select your preferred dates on the website https://bdr.pphotels.com/reservation Jl. Kartika Plaza, South Kuta, Bali. I: @balidynastyresort

Tijili

Enjoy a two-night stay in a deluxe room inclusive of daily breakfast for two people for Rp750,000. The booking period is until 30th June 2020 and you’ll be able to enjoy your stay here from July 2020 until 31st December 2021. Contact +62813-3735-9070 or rsv.seminyak@tijihotels.com to make your reservation.Jl. Drupadi 9, Seminyak Denpasar, Bali. I: @tijiliseminyak

Pullman Legian

Until 23rd December 2021, you just have to pay Rp800,000 nett per night to enjoy discounts for food and beverages as well as the spa. You can also get a free upgrade to a grand deluxe room for a minimum of five consecutive nights’ stay, so start booking now before 31st May 2020. Call +62361-762-500 to book. Jl. Melasti No.1, Legian, Kuta, Badung, Bali. I: @pullmanbali

Four Points by Sheraton Kuta

Starting from Rp600,000 nett per night, you can stay in a deluxe pool view room or a family suite for Rp1.1million nett per night including your breakfast, all for a minimum two nights’ stay. The purchase period lasts until 15th June 2020 and you can choose any dates for your stay up to 31st May 2021. Visit fourpointsbalikuta.com and enter promo code BOG. Jalan Benesari, Banjar Pengabetan, Kuta. I: @fourpointsbalikuta

Jakarta

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

Purchase your voucher now and enjoy your stay worth Rp2million per night in Four Seasons Jakarta anytime from 1st June – 30th December 2020. Reserve through WhatsApp on +6222771888 or email reservations.jkr@fourseasons.com. Capital Place, Jl. Gatot Subroto No.Kav. 18, Kuningan, Setiabudi, South Jakarta. I: @fsjakarta

Le Meridien Jakarta

Book now, save more and discover later through this special gift voucher starting from Rp999,999 nett per night, inclusive of breakfast for two. Purchase your stay voucher before 15th June 2020 and choose any date for your stay before 31st May 2021. Call +6221-251-3131 or email jktmd.reservation@lemeridien.com to purchase. Jl. Jend. Sudirman No.Kav. 18-20, Central Jakarta. I: @lemeridienjkt

The Hermitage Jakarta

Jakarta has a story and The Hermitage Jakarta has the best offer of Rp1.6million nett for two nights’ stay. The offer includes breakfast for two, exclusively for bookings until 15th June 2020 and for stays until 31st May 2021. Reserve via this link below and use the BOG promo code. Jl. Cilacap No 1 Menteng, Central Jakarta. I: @thehermitagejkt

Gran Melia Jakarta

Purchase your stay voucher for an experience you’ll never want to end at Gran Melia starting from Rp798,000 nett per room per night, with breakfast for two adults and two children under 5 years old, for a minimum of two nights. Buy the stay voucher now before 31st May 2020 so you and your family can stay before April 2021. Contact +62215268080 or email to reservations@granmeliajakarta.com. Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said No.Kavling 10, Setia Budi, South Jakarta. I: @granmelia_jkt

Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

In light of “Terima Kasih Indonesia”, or Thank You Indonesia, you can choose to stay in a grand room for Rp1.2million nett per night or in a deluxe room for Rp975,000 nett per night, both inclusive breakfast for two. Book your room before 15th June 2020 for any stay up to 31st May 2021. Reserve or seek further information by calling +6221-2551-8800, email to jktrz.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or visit http://www.marriott.com/jktrz with promo code BOG. Jl. DR. Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav.E.1.1 no.1, Mega Kuningan, Jakarta. I: @ritzcarltonjakarta

Aston Priority Simatupang Hotel and Conference Centre

The “pay now, stay later” package is worth Rp1.8million nett, where you can stay for four nights in a deluxe room. Reserve now because it lasts only until 30th June 2020, but your stay is valid until May 2021. For information and reservations, you can contact +6221-7883-8777 or +62813-8900-5100 via WhatsApp or email simatupanginfo@astonhotelsinternational.com. Jl. Let.Jend. T.B Simatupang Kav.9 Kebagusan, South Jakarta. I: @astonsimatupang

Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta

The “book now, stay later” package provides special rates; Rp850,000 nett for the first night, Rp750,000 nett for the second night, and Rp650,000 nett on the third night, any time until 30th December 2020. Make sure to start booking now, before 30th June 2020. For reservations or enquiries, call +6221-828-2000, WhatsApp +62811-929-2333 or email to reservations@wyndhamcasablancajakarta.com. Jl. Casablanca Kav. 18, Kuningan, South Jakarta. I: @wyndhamcasablancajakarta

Intiwhiz Hospitality Management

Advance holiday voucher, applicable for Whiz hotels and Swift Inn is inclusive of breakfast for two plus discounts on F&B and laundry. Get your voucher now and choose any date of stay before 31st July 2021. For reservations and more information, please visit www.intiwhiz.com or Instagram @intiwhizintl.

Java

Sheraton Bandung Hotel and Towers

Book now, save more, and travel later at Sheraton Bandung Hotel and Towers with rates starting from Rp1.9million nett for two consecutive nights. Enjoy discounts on food and beverages as well as laundry service, so start booking now until 15th June 2020 with a stay period which is valid until 31st May 2021. Reserve your room on Marriott.com/bdosi – Jl. Ir. H. Juanda No.390, Dago, Bandung, West Java.I: @sheratonbandung

Intercontinental Bandung Dago Pakar

“Save now, redeem later” staycation voucher is available to purchase until May 2020 and is usable for your stay until November 2020. Offers start from Rp1.2million nett per room per night for a classic room, Rp1.4million nett per room per night for a premium room, and a premium golf view room for Rp1.6million per room per night. Call +6222-8780-6688 to reserve. Resor Dago Pakar Raya 2B, Bandung, West Java. I: @intercontinental_bandung

Novotel Bogor

Book in advance to be the first to experience a new height of resort life in Novotel Bogor’s newly renovated rooms, starting from Rp1,035,000 nett per room per night. Book this special opening rate before 30th June 2020, and you can have a quick getaway to Bogor between 1st August 2020-31 August 2021. Book with code EXPATnovotelbogorStayLater01 via email to reservation@novotel-bogor.com or call +62251-827-1555 or WhatsApp +62877-8559-3707. Golf Estate Bogor Raya, West Java. I: @novotelbogor