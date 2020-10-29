Next Stage of Social Media Campaign by Bali Hotels Association

Bali Hotels Association has launched “Bali, A New Kind Of Adventure”, a series of six, one-minute videos to support Bali and showcase the island paradise under the new normal health protocols.

This latest campaign follows hot on the heels of the previous Bali Hotels Association Campaign, 60 Days of Virtual Bali, that showed Bali moving through the different stages of informing visitors that the island is ready to start welcoming visitors back.

This latest campaign video series follows a couple’s daily adventures in Bali over a series of six days. Each video provides links to information on travel restrictions, public health and safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing of facemasks, and other useful information available on the Bali Hotels Association website www.balihotelsassociation.com where viewers can gain access to the latest information provided by international organisations such as WHO and UNWTO as well as Indonesian government sites.

The key message is for travellers to enjoy Bali, travel responsibly, and take in the Balinese culture and hospitality on each day of their adventures. Bali Hotels Association also wants to show that Bali offers more than just the parties and late nights, as there are also uniquely beautiful parts of the island that the couple captures while experiencing this new kind of adventure.

Drawing inspiration from Bali’s vast and rich cultural heritage, Chairman of Bali Hotels Association Ricky Putra believes that carrying out the message of “Bali Is My Life” is essential to let visitors start exploring Bali again.

“We hope to inspire travellers and bring a perspective of what to expect when they next visit our island. We want to inspire them and show that they can relax and be taken care of in our world-class hotels and resorts with Balinese hospitality while implementing protocols related to hygiene, health, mask-wearing, and physical distancing,” he said.

Over 78 of Bali Hotels Association Members have now completed the government mandated the Indonesian government program Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment or CHSE certification. Bali Hotels Association also created Safety Guidelines for Members and Duty of Care Standards for Travel Partners which created a standardised health and safety checklist. These guidelines are part of a worldwide industry-enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees.

Executive Director of BHA, Diah Ajung conveyed that Bali has whatever singles, couples, friends or families search for. “The people of Bali continue to invite visitors to experience the pleasures of their Island. For anyone who has had travel on pause, we invite them now to press play, stay inspired and visit Bali, for a new kind of adventure,” she said.

The videos in this series will be released on Bali Hotel Association’s social media channels, “Bali Is My Life” over 18 days. “The videos will appeal to returning visitor, who has previously connected with the island, the people, and created wonderful memories along the way,” she added.

Bali Hotels Association continues to ensure its 157 member hotels and resorts are kept informed and are supporting the Indonesian government policies as well as local government initiatives in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.