New Ballroom, Events and Meeting Facilities at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta has just finished renovating its events and meetings facilities. From private events to meetings and weddings, the newly refurbished space offers a fantastic choice of facilities and a range of packages.

Combining cultural history, modern design and hi-tech features, the new facilities on the hotel’s third floor 900 sqm space comprises seven meeting rooms with natural light, a ballroom with a pre-function area overlooking Bundaran HI, and an outside balcony meeting venue. They will also be delighted with up-to-the-minute audiovisual facilities, digital signage and LED columns, and superfast wi-fi connectivity.

Award-winning Indonesian interior design company, Metaphor, was inspired by the property’s heritage. The contemporary feel, subtle elements of batik coupled with artwork representing traditional Betawi masked dancers in the pre-function area, and new lighting and chandeliers make this event space a dream for wedding planners and event organisers.

Weddings at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Couples and wedding planners can explore the best venue for any types of celebrations with the range of indoor and outdoor options fitting for an intimate or grand occasion. The wedding planner team at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta have created a flexible variety of enchanting wedding packages to ensure guests enjoy a perfect venue with the best service. Supported by the hotel’s talented culinary team, the wedding menus will be up to each customer’s requirements.

Mindful Meetings

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta offers Mindful Meetings to help, inspire and support event attendees. Guests will find healthy menu options and juices, sustainable water stations inside the ballroom, and a Mindful Meeting corner offering relaxing activities to keep delegates fresh and motivated.

Please call +62 21 2993 8888 or email mojkt-enquiries@mohg.com for more information.