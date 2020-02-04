MICE and Wedding Venue at the Bali Dynasty Resort

Bali Dynasty Resort , a premier beach-side resort in South Kuta that’s renowned for its warm Balinese hospitality, is inviting corporate companies, government groups, and other organisations to take full advantage of its new multi-functional meeting venue for events, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

Launched in August 2018, this versatile facility has been designed for the successful execution of meetings and events on the Island of the Gods. Spread across two spacious levels, the venue features a choice of well-appointed meeting rooms named after a neighbouring islands such as Grand Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan 1 & 2, Nusa Ceningan 1 & 2. Supported by stylish décor, several luxury restrooms, a praying room, and a comfortable smoking area, this contemporary venue is fully equipped to accommodate up to 580 people or five separate meetings on a daily basis.

The resort has also recently upgraded numerous facilities, including a gym, Sunset Bar, and the new-look Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub, – relocated to the entrance of the resort in March 2019 and can now seat up to 196 people for lunch or dinner – then the new Premier Lounge catering for late departures which features a private boardroom with 40 seats capacity, and the brand new Family Lagoon Pool Access Rooms which can sleep up to five people and provide direct access to the 109 metre lagoon pool.

All of these improvements reinforce Bali Dynasty Resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and anticipating the needs of families, leisure, and business travellers in the heart of South Kuta, Bali.

Bali Dynasty Resort was declared one of the Best Family Hotels in Indonesia in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards, for the past 10 consecutive years. It has also secured the number one spot as the Best Family Resort in the Readers’ Choice Awards by Holidays with Kids Magazine, Australia.