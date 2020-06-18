Memorable Staycation at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

Escape the hustle-bustle of your daily routine and wander the serenity of a resort in the city with breathtaking 23 acres of tropical landscape, 830 metres jogging tracks, and other exquisite facilities Hotel Borobudur Jakarta has to offer.

Plan your unforgettable staycation by booking the voucher that you can enjoy later when you are ready to start your new adventure. Hotel Borobudur Jakarta offers the “Book Now, Stay Later” promotion at the luxurious Suite Room is for only Rp1.7 million nett per room per night, inclusive of continental breakfast and lunch or dinner at Bogor Cafe for one person.

Designed with a modern twist, opt for a pleasant stay at the one-bedroom Garden Wing Accommodation for Rp3.7 million nett per unit per night, inclusive of continental breakfast and lunch or dinner at Bogor Cafe for two people, also an hour massage treatment at Klub and Spa Borobudur for two people. The Garden Wing Accommodation features a spacious living room, dining room, fully equipped kitchen, en-suite bathroom, and private terrace.

Precautionary measures against COVID-19 are also applied in every room and all facilities because each guest’s health and well-being is the utmost priority at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta.

Enjoy the privilege of flexible date of stay with a purchase period until 30 June 2020 and redeem period from 15 October 2020-30 April 2021. Prior reservation is required upon voucher redemption.

Hotel Borobudur Jakarta is conveniently and strategically located near the Presidential Palace, National Monument (Monas), Istiqlal Mosque, Cathedral Church, and other sightseeing attractions. It is within easy reach of government offices, major business and banking centres, along with shopping and tourist attractions. Gambir Railway Station is only a three minutes drive and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is 35 minutes drive from the hotel.

Book through www.hotelborobudur.com and be guaranteed for the best available rate for your stay.

For further information, please contact (+62-21) 380 5555 ext. 74007-014 or email reservation@hotelborobudur.com