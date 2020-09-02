Thursday, 3 September 2020

Indonesia Expat
Travel

Karma Kandara Reopens

by Indonesia Expat028
Karma Kandara Reopens

This Uluwatu venue has reopened its doors while optimising the health and safety of the resort’s guests.

Thus, only 30 percent of the venue’s capacity will be utilised at a time, alongside a series of strenuous new protocols to guarantee the health of its visitors in the coming months.

Moreover, Karma has introduced two special packages for its loyal guests:

The New Normal Staycation

Guests are invited to enjoy the one-bedroom pool villa with welcome fruit, breakfast for two, free entrance to Karma Beach Bali and exclusive sun lounge access alongside free WiFi for Rp3.8 million per night. A three-night stay will also feature free complimentary drop-off or pick up service.

The booking period for this deal is until 30 September 2020, with the stay period until 20 December 2020. Contact  res@karmaresorts.com to book.

Stay with Karma for only $1

Guests can spend Rp3.8 million to stay for three nights and enjoy the third evening for only $1. This offer includes to the one-bedroom pool villa alongside welcome fruit, breakfast, free entrance to Karma Beach Bali, exclusive sun lounger access, free WiFi, and the complimentary drop-off or pick up service. The booking period ends on 30 September 2020 while the stay period is until 31 March 2021.

This promotion is also available for two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas at a separate price point. Bookings can be made on res@karmaresorts.com

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •   
  •  
  •  

Signup for our Newsletter



Related posts

Local, French Investors Vie for North Bali Airport Project

Oliviana Handayani

Take the Road Less Travelled: Cubadak Paradiso Village

Angela Jelita

Tales from an Enchanted Island: A Travel Diary of Flores

Grace Susetyo