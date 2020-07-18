Jambuluwuk Convention Hall and Resort Batu Verified with Health Protocol

Entering the new normal era, Jambuluwuk Convention Hall and Resort Batu has adapted the COVID-19 health protocols into its services and received direct recognition from the Batu City Tourism Office as one of the “Verified Hotels According to the COVID-19 Health Protocol” on June 22, 2020.

“All hotel and resort units under the auspices of Jambuluwuk Hotels and Resorts have implemented high standards of cleanliness that adapt COVID-19 health protocols into our service. The management is certainly pleased with our success in passing this verification process, proofing that we have continued to work hard to follow every description in the COVID-19 health protocol for a healthy, safe, and comfortable stay for all guests,” explained Corporate Communication Manager of Jambuluwuk Hotels and Resorts, Martha W. Thomas.

