Jakarta’s 493rd Anniversary Room Promotion at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

As the capital city of Indonesia, Jakarta is the centre of cultures, economy, and politics. Jakarta is also a place full of opportunities and the hustle-bustle of over ten million people living in it. No matter how often we complain about the traffic or flood, this big metropolitan city has its wonders.

Jakarta is now entering a transitional period towards the “new normal”, just in the nick of time to greet and celebrate Jakarta’s 493rd anniversary! And while some of us want to celebrate it with a bang, Hotel Borobudur Jakarta has a special offer to celebrate while still keeping safety in mind.

“Jakarta’s 493rd Anniversary Promotion” is here for you from 22 June 2020 until 28 June 2020, by starting from Rp1 million nett per unit per night for one night stay in a one-bedroom unit at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta. Need more rooms? With only Rp1.9 million nett per unit per night, you can get two bedrooms for one night stay or choose to stay for a night in a three-bedroom unit for only Rp2.4 million.

If you prefer having breakfast included, you’re in luck because there are special rates such as Rp1,175,000 nett per unit per night in a one-bedroom unit, Rp2,150,000 nett per unit per night in a two-bedroom unit, and Rp3,025,000 nett per unit per night in a three-bedroom unit. All of these rates include breakfast for two people per room per unit.

Regardless of which special rate you choose, a voucher worth Rp439,000 is included. You can redeem it at Bogor Cafe while staying in Hotel Borobudur Jakarta.

Treat yourself and your family to a staycation at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta as the hotel has implemented COVID-19 countermeasures to make sure all guests can feel safe and comfortable.

Call (+6221)380 5555 ext. 74007-014 or email reservation@hotelborobudur.com to make your reservations.