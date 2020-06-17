Indulgence Awaits at the Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place presents a symbol of appreciation from the hotel for the support from the beloved Indonesia society in dealing with the current difficult situation together called “Indulgence Awaits”.

Celebrate the beauty of freedom and fond memories with your family in a luxurious one-bedroom or two-bedroom residence unit at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, located in the prestigious Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) and with spectacular metropolitan views.

Perhaps opt to stain in a one-bedroom residence unit for Rp1.5 million+ per night, with additional hotel credit valued at Rp300,000 that is redeemable for a spa treatment or a dining experience at PASOLA Restaurant.

Furthermore, the Deluxe Deluxe Club Room is Rp2 million++ per night, with additional hotel credit valued at Rp200,000 that is also redeemable for a spa treatment or a dining experience at PASOLA Restaurant. The price includes Club Access, which allows guests to enjoy five meals presentations in a day for breakfast, mid-day snacks, afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, as well as desserts and cordials.

Here are further hotel rates under “Indulgence Awaits”:

Deluxe Grand Club Room

Rate: Rp2 million++ per night

Booking Code: LRR

– Complimentary Hotel Credit of Rp200,000.

– Credit is not valid for rooms and upgrade.

– Hotel credit cannot be accumulated.

– Booking window from May 06 to July 19, 2020.

– Valid for stay from May 06, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

– Blackout dates apply on Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Idul Fitri.

– Reservation is not refundable, transferable, and modifiable.

– Advance full payment is required upon booking.

Executive Grand Club

Rate: Rp2.5 million++ per night

Booking Code: LRR

– Complimentary Hotel Credit of Rp200,000.

– Credit is not valid for rooms and upgrade.

– Hotel credit cannot be accumulated.

– Booking window from May 06 to July 19, 2020.

– Valid for stay from May 06, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

– Blackout dates apply on Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Idul Fitri.

– Reservation is not refundable, transferable, and modifiable.

– Advance full payment is required upon booking.

Mayfair Club Suite

Rate: Rp4,750,000++ per night

Booking Code: LRR

– Complimentary Hotel Credit of Rp500,000.

– Credit is not valid for rooms and upgrade.

– Hotel credit cannot be accumulated.

– Booking window from May 06 to July 19, 2020.

– Valid for stay from May 06, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

– Blackout dates apply on Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Idul Fitri.

– Reservation is not refundable, transferable, and modifiable.

– Advance full payment is required upon booking.

The booking period for “Indulgence Awaits” lasts until July 19, 2020, where you can stay anytime until May 31, 2021, except on Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Eid.

Reserve your stay at the Residence Unit with the booking code LRR on this link or for your stay at the hotel with the booking code LRR on this link

Further information and reservations can also go through (021) 2550 1888 or via e-mail to jktrz.reservation@ritzcarlton.com.