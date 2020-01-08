Indonesian Expats: Travelling to the US with an ESTA

Visiting the US is a dream holiday for many people but due to the strict visa requirements, this can put people off. However, Singaporean citizens are able to apply for an ESTA, as Singapore is part of the Visa Waiver Program with the US.

What is an ESTA?

ESTA stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization and it offers a much simpler option than applying for the US visa. Whereas with a visa you will need to attend an interview at the US Embassy to have your visa accepted, with an ESTA you simply fill in a short online form.

The form is then processed and the applicant’s background is checked for any security risks and they then receive a fast response regarding the success of their application via email. The form itself takes around 10 minutes to complete, requesting details regarding personal information such as name, address, date of birth and also requires passport details.

The applicant must have a valid, biometric passport that the ESTA will be electronically linked to if the application is approved.

What can Singaporean citizens use ESTA for?

The ESTA is for business, tourism, medical and transit and can be used for visits to the US for these purposes provided that the stay is for no longer than 90 days. When an ESTA is approved, it is valid for two years, or until the passport expires, whichever date is sooner.

During those two years, the ESTA holder is able to use the same ESTA for multiple visits to the US. This is why many Singaporean business people use the ESTA if they are making regular visits to the US for meetings or conferences.

However, it is also very popular for Singaporean citizens who wish to travel to the US for tourism, whether they want to visit New York for a week, or they want to travel around as much of the US as possible. Under an ESTA, tourists can take road trips through the different states, as long as they do not overstay the 90-day limit.

For more information about the American ESTA application, visit the website to read the step-by-step guide.

Ideas for your US trip

There are so many amazing places to see in the US and it is so large that it would be impossible to see it all in 90 days. If your main aim is to see as much of the US as you can, then a road trip should give you that opportunity.

Route 66 is the most famous road trip in the US but there is also the Pacific Coast Highway. Route 66 takes you through Chicago and heads across numerous US cities before getting to California. Highway 1 to Big Sur is another route with breathtaking views.

If you would rather not spend your time on the road, you can quite easily get around the US using internal flights. The internal flights are fairly reasonably priced, so you can hop around from LA to Las Vegas and the other places you fancy seeing quite easily.

Top US destinations

One of the most popular destinations is of course New York, the city that is filled with exciting entertainment as well as famous landmarks. Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, The Statue of Liberty, Times Square and the Empire State Building are all very popular attractions for tourists but that is just that start. There are loads of great restaurants, the best shops in the world and don’t forget cultural hotspots like Broadway.

Lots of people visit the west coast of the US, as you have LA, San Francisco and a number of other great cities on this side of the country. Las Vegas is not too far from the coast as well, so if you want to pack in a lot of different places, the west coast is a good option. San Diego, Seattle, Santa Barbara and Portland are all along the west coast, so you won’t be short of places to visit if you choose a road trip along the west coast. There are plenty of beaches you can stop off at along the way too, making it a great holiday option in the US.