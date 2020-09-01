House Of Belasun, The Most Relaxing Getaway In Pelabuhan Ratu

Pelabuhan Ratu is a lovely holiday resort of breathtaking beauty with hills, mountains and very wide sandy beaches everywhere around, set against the deep blue Indian Ocean. It is around 125 km from Jakarta and can be easily reached by car. The surroundings offer a wide range of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, surfing, hiking, rafting and fishing.

House of Belasun is a luxurious contemporary estate with hints of the local culture that offers one rooftop suite and two standalone villas. Situated on a higher location, House of Belasun offers tranquil views, sensational sunsets and a luxurious stay. The site offers many exciting facilities with friendly and helpful staff taking care of your every need. The privately-owned 6,000 m2 development is only minutes away from the beach, a short drive to the city and close to a wide range of family-friendly attractions. House of Belasun can accommodate up to 14 guests and the rooms can be rented individually or by a group.

Each room only steps away from the stunning swimming pool and has air-conditioning, a ceiling fan, cable television, high-speed internet, a fridge, luxury bathroom with rain shower and a large terrace with a daybed and seating area to enjoy the green surroundings, astonishing views and the relaxing sound of the waves. The Panoramic Suite has a large private terrace including a fully equipped kitchen, open living room with a smart TV and sound system and is therefore very suited for long-term stay. The Executive Villa is the most luxurious villa and is ideal for couples. The Family Villa consists of two separate rooms, one with a king-size bed and the other with two single beds and is ideal for families with children or small groups.

