Hotel Nikko Bali Brings Nikko Home Indulgence Service

Starting from 1st September 2020, Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach will bring five-star bespoke service and resort experience through the exclusive Nikko Home Indulgence service.

Nikko Home Indulgence is a series of dining, housekeeping, and wellness services provided by the professional staff of Hotel Nikko Bali for customers at the comfort of their home or rented villa. Food and beverage catering with private chef and bartender, home disinfectant cleaning, body massage, and beauty care options are amongst the available services.

Manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach, Masaya Hasebe explained that many people still prefer to stay at home during the pandemic and are hesitant to leave their house for non-essential purposes. “But that does not mean they should miss out on the fine experience in life and that is why we are bringing our professional hospitality right to their doorstep,” he said.

Nikko Home Indulgence is available for residences in Nusa Dua area with a range of service that includes:

Romantic Dinner Catering starts from Rp1,730,000 nett per couple.

Private Chef for hire starts from Rp700,000 nett per staff.

Private Bartender for hire starts from Rp500,000 nett per staff.

Home Cleaning starts from Rp50,000 nett per hour per staff.

Body Massage & Facial starts from Rp590,000 nett per treatment.

Hair Cut starts from Rp275,000 nett per person.

Manicure or Pedicure starts from Rp450,000 nett per treatment.

Guests who are already following the hotel’s loyalty program, One Harmony Membership, will get a 15 percent discount on any of the services as part of the Premium Selection benefits.

Moreover, various open spaces within the resort are available for group activities such as yoga, picnic by the beach, and open-air private events and dining from 20 up to 100 people at the same time.

For more options and detailed information, visit www.hotelnikkobali-benoabeach.com. Nikko Home Indulgence requires a three-day advance reservation for dining, except buffet-seven days) and one-day advance reservation for other services.

Inquiries and reservations can be made by emailing info@hotelnikkobali-benoabeach.com or calling 0361 773 577 for immediate response.