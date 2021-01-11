Extremely rare antique aquatint etching of Singapore by Raffles titled “View of Singapore Town & Harbour taken from the Government Hill”.

Probably the most important and wanted Antique print of Singapore ever made, with only 1500 printed in 1830. Engraved after William Daniell and drawn during his two visits to the Far East.

This very unique print was published in the Memoir of the Life and Public Services of Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles, F.R.S. &c. John Murray, London, 1830. The memoir itself is a glowing and detailed biography by Raffles’ second wife, Sophia Hull (1786-1858).

Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles, (1781 – 1826) was a British statesman, Lieutenant-Governor of British Java (1811–1815) and Governor-General of Bencoolen (1817–1822), best known for his founding of Modern Singapore. He was heavily involved in the conquest of the Indonesian island of Java from Dutch and French military forces during the Napoleonic Wars and contributed to the expansion of the British Empire. He was also an amateur writer and wrote a book titled The History of Java (1817).

Year: 1830

Dimensions: 760 x 270 mm.

Condition: Folds as issued

Coloring: Aquatint, uncoloured

Technique: Etching

7.100,00 USD incl. frame –> Now discounted to 6.500 USD.

