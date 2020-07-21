Green and Comfortable Stay at Yuan Garden Pasar Baru

Yuan Garden Pasar Baru has excellent services and eco-friendly amenities by protecting the natural heritage, supporting the local communities and following the “reduce, reuse, recycle” term to ensure a safe, cosy, and eco-friendly accommodation.

Strategically located in Medan Merdeka Square in Jakarta, this hotel is nearby government offices, recreational places, as well as social and nightlife areas that make Yuan Garden Pasar Baru the perfect resting place easily catering your every need. You can even request a traditional drop off to the National Monument (Monas) from the hotel.

With a total of 330 rooms, including one Royal Suite Room and one Room King Suite, are all tastefully furnished by blending contemporary and elegant interior which reflects a comfortable living and green ambience. Other rooms included are the Deluxe, Executive, Club, and Suite having Wi-Fi and LED TVs with cable channels to plush comfy beds and 24-hours room service.

Yuan Garden Pasar Baru is ideal for fun and relaxation. This four-star property attracts numerous travellers each year who seeks to blend business and pleasure – making it a memorable stay. A ballroom and several meeting rooms are well-fitted for any types of meetings and social events. Various sizes of function rooms were carefully designed to cater to meetings and seminars. Adequate technology and sufficient bandwidth are available to support guaranteed connection and projectable audio systems during this new normal phase.

Throughout the day, you can sweat it out at the Bodhi Wellness Centre and Spa or take a dip in the outdoor pool while relishing the El Tucan Pool Bar’s refreshments. Head on over to the top floor of the hotel where it features the stunning city landscape of Jakarta. Furthermore, if you’re thinking about what to eat other than room service, look no further than Wood-1820 restaurant to grab a bite or visit the Maisonette Pastry and Bakery for a sumptuously sweet and savoury fix. You can also enjoy a sip a cup of coffee at the Garden Lobby Lounge.

Experience these heart-warming packages only at Yuan Garden Pasar Baru: