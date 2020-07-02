Fraser Residence Menteng Presents the New Normal Comfort of Staying

Jakarta – Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta is one of the 5-star International Luxury Serviced Residence which has 128 rooms with very complete facilities and is strategically located in the Menteng Raya area in Central Jakarta.

Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta is suitable for holidays and spending time with family or for business. Each room is equipped with various adequate facilities, which make you feel comfortable and is hygienic in every corner of the room. Starting from the Studio-type room with an area of 38 sqm with facilities such as cable TV, work desk, refrigerator, kitchen-set, and washing machine in the room. Not inferior to that, each room has high-speed internet that’s perfect for you to work in the room. Another advantage of this hotel is being pet-friendly so that guests are allowed to bring pets into the room with terms and conditions applied. In facing the new normal period, especially in the capital city of Jakarta, Fraser Residence Menteng closely monitors the disease control and prevention centre of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and implements hygiene and health procedures for guests who stay overnight. The main steps taken by Fraser Residence Menteng with health protocol are routine spraying of disinfectants in all hotel facilities, including in rooms, lobby, guest lifts, corridor rooms, and all public areas following health and hygiene protocols, to provide comfort and security for guests who stay overnight.

Entering the new normal period, all sectors try to adjust the expectations of the new order in the midst of a pandemic. There are no exceptions as a variety of attractive stay promos for guests are provided. Fraser Residence Menteng, now available to give the Book Now and Save More promo, provides more saving facilities for guests who book before 31 July 2020. By booking this promo, you only have to pay Rp1.6 million nett and you can stay for two nights in a Studio Room, with breakfast facilities for two people and a 10 percent discount on all available food and beverage menus. In addition, Fraser Residence Menteng also presents the Pay Now Stay Later promo, where this promo is very interesting for those of you who want to have a vacation but still waiting for the right time. Benefits that you can get include, staying for two nights in a Studio room with free breakfast facilities for two people, a 10 percent discount on all food and beverage menus, and a 10 percent discount for laundry services. This promo is valid for bookings before 31 August 2020, with a stay period from 1 January to 31 May 2021. If you want to stay for a longer period, Fraser Residence Menteng also offers a Long-stay Package promo. This package has a stay ranging from seven days, 14 days to one month. For those of you who are interested in vacationing with family or for business, this Serviced Residence is perfect for giving you comfort and safety during your stay during this new normal period. Various procedures have been implemented to provide adequate facilities for guests.

Relish Bistro has now been reopened for guests who want to eat directly on the spot, of course by keeping up with government regulations and implementing health protocols to maintain a minimum distance of one-metre, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer. In addition to the various facilities that you can get, this package also provides late check-out facilities until 2pm for guests who want to relax and enjoy other hotel facilities during your free time to relax for a moment from the hustle and bustle of Jakarta. If you are interested in feeling comfort and safety with complete facilities, Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta is one of the right choices for you and your family to spend time together.

For information and reservations, please contact at +62 21 2955 1888 or email to sales.menteng-jakarta@frasershospitality.com and phone number 0811 9311 882