Four Points by Sheraton Bali Kuta Reopens in December 2020

Reopening on 1st December 2020, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta will soon welcome travellers to a great comfortable stay in Bali’s most vibrant neighbourhood.

In this light, the hotel launches FOUR POINTS KUTA IS BACK campaign, a limited time offer part of #DiIndonesiaAja campaign, where guests can take advantage of the best available rate for their holiday in Bali until the end of 2021.

For a limited time only, this offer starts from Rp500,000++ per room for a night in the Deluxe Pool View, inclusive of daily breakfast for two adults. Guests can start booking now until 15th December 2020 using promo code ADP, as their stays can be from 1st December 2020 until 30th December 2021, including high seasons such as Eid al-Fitr, Christmas, and long weekends with no additional charge. Furthermore, booking directly is guaranteed free upgrade to Deluxe Lagoon View. Guests who plan to stay before 30th December 2020 get an exclusive free late check out benefit until 6pm.

“Over the past few months, our dedicated team has been working meticulously to elevate our hygiene and safety protocols. The verification done by the Bali Government Tourism Office further reaffirms our commitment to provide a safe environment for our guests and associates,” said General Manager, Franklyn Kocek.

To ensure that guests can have peace of mind during their stay, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta has implemented a multi-pronged approach to meet the health and safety requirements of Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” standards and the Indonesian Government’s Clean, Health, Safety and Environment (CHSE) program. These new protocols and elevated practices ensure high standards of cleanliness with a continued passion for service. In October 2020, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta was also verified by Bali Government Tourism Office for the implementation of new normal protocols.

Located in the heart of Kuta-Legian neighbourhood, just 7 kilometres from the Bali international airport, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta offers a resort-style holiday with everything that matters most and integrated facilities for couples and families, such as three swimming pools, four restaurants, a rooftop area, and one of the biggest kid’s clubs in Kuta. Travellers will also find a wealth of attractions nearby to the hotel, from the famous Kuta Beach with its stunning sunset views, fancy local restaurants, Waterbom Park, Beachwalk Mall, to traditional art markets and entertainment centre.

In the evening, kick back and relax with the hotel’s Best Brews experience – featuring refreshing cold beers on tap, barbecue, and local cuisine with live entertainment – served at the hotel’s open-air beer garden.

Visit www.fourpointsbalikuta.com for more information and to book your stay.