Flexible Offers and ALLSAFE Certification from Accor

Accor, one of the largest international hotel operators in the world, is preparing to welcome guests with flexible offers while ensuring a safe travel experience thanks to the group’s stringent cleaning standards and operational protocols.

The ALLSAFE certification has been tailored for the safety of all guests and employees. Accor’s ALLSAFE label is a comprehensive list of Standard Operating Procedures, co-created by Bureau Veritas and leading medical authorities throughout the world, to reinforce confidence and trust in travel.

Chief Operating Officer of Accor Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and South Asia, Garth Simmons said,

“After this long and difficult hiatus, we believe our guests are now ready to get back to travel, do business, reunite with friends, and spend time with their loved ones”

We are implementing ALLSAFE across our network worldwide to provide reassurance that each hotel has undergone additional safety measures to protect the wellbeing of our guests and employees. We are more than excited to welcome everyone back to our properties and for our guests to know that they can book their stay with total confidence.”

Get Inspired Now For a Later Stay – Hotel Voucher Sale

This two-night package voucher has up to 50 percent discounted rates which you can indulge now for a stay later. If you are unsure whether to stay, dine or enjoy a spa experience at one of the Accor hotels, a nominal gift voucher with greater flexibility is just what you need: with an extra 20 percent value, pay only Rp500,000 and get Rp625,000 in value. Loyal Accor Plus members can enjoy an additional 10 percent off all vouchers.

Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention offers 20 percent off on Hotel Gift Voucher. Enjoy Rp625,000 value from the purchase of Rp500,000 voucher that can be used for transactions at Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills. Get the vouchers from until 31 August 2020 with validity period until 31 December 2021. Simply purchase on https://accor.megatix.co.id/

Save Now and Stay Later – Hotel Room Sale

Accor offers an affordable way to explore various domestic destinations in Indonesia with 30 percent off, including breakfast for up to two people and 30 percent off dining, in the Save Now and Stay Later – Hotel Room Sale.

Join ALL, Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program to earn reward points and access exclusive benefits when booking this offer, and sign up for free on www.all.accor.com.

Accor Plus members enjoy 50 percent off, while CIMB Niaga World – ALL cardholders get 50 percent off and CIMB Niaga Platinum – ALL cardholders get 40 percent off. Book now to 31 July 2020 with a validity period of stay until 31 st August 2021 at www.all.accor.com