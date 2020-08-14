Experience the Heart of Legian at New Garden View Resort

New Garden View Resort is a four-minute walk from Legian beach and 10 minutes away from the famous Kuta beach, while Seminyak beach is also just a 10-minute stroll.

Featuring two swimming pools, The View Pool Bar is in lush tropical greenery and Sessions Bar & Brellas rooftop swimming pool swim-up bar gives views of the amazing sunrise over Mount Agung, sunsets of Legian beach, and a great view of all over Bali. Alibi Bar & Resto serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with the regular Sate Sizzle or BBQ night every Thursday, along with Sunday Roasted Dinner, made famous by the hotel over many years.

The spacious rooms of New Garden View Resort are 100 metres from popular Legian Street and Padma Beach. The room types are Deluxe Wing, Deluxe Pool, Deluxe Garden and Superior Cottages. There are also new rooms overlooking the ocean.

Surrounded by lush tropical gardens, the air-conditioned rooms are fitted with classic wood furnishings and have private terraces. They come with cable TV, minibar and an attached bathroom. Some bathrooms have a bathtub. Free parking is available too.

New Garden View Resort is 10 km from the well-known stone carvings of Monumen Perjuangan Bali, 3 km from Ku De Ta Restaurant, and the famous eat street of Seminyak. Ngurah Rai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

For leisure, spend a lazy afternoon on the sun loungers situated by two swimming pools. Valuables can be deposited in the safes at the 24-hour front desk. Sessions Bar & Brellas was launched early 2019 for sunset DJ and live music sessions.

Casual dining with international dishes is available at New Garden View Resort’s open-air restaurant. Western breakfasts are served daily. The View Bar & Resto also provides 24-hour room service.

This is our guests’ favourite part of Legian, according to independent reviews. The property is in the heart of Legian’s Tourist shopping and Resto.

Couples particularly like the location — they rated it 8.5 for a two-person trip. Families and long stay regular Bali Travellers also rate New Garden View Resort as a favourite.

Room Type at New Garden View Resort

Superior Cottages

Room size 28 m²

39 Air-conditioned rooms with a private terrace, TV and a minibar. En suite bathroom comes with a shower.

Room facilities:

Minibar

Shower

Safety Deposit Box

TV

Telephone

Air conditioning

Desk

Seating Area

DVD Player

Toilet

Private bathroom

Satellite Channels

Private entrance

Tile/Marble floor

View

Wardrobe or closet

Garden view

Terrace

Towels

Toilet paper

Deluxe Garden

Room size 42 m²

8 Features spacious layout with a seating area and a TV with international channels.

Room facilities:

Minibar

Shower

Safety Deposit Box

TV

Telephone

Air conditioning

Desk

Seating Area

DVD Player

Toilet

Private bathroom

Satellite Channels

Private entrance

Tile/Marble floor

View

Wardrobe or closet

Garden view

Terrace

Towels

Toilet paper

Deluxe Pool

Room size 42 m²

21 Features spacious layout with a seating area pool view and a TV with international channels.

Room facilities:

Minibar

Shower

Safety Deposit Box

TV

Telephone

Air conditioning

Balcony

Desk

Seating Area

Toilet

Private bathroom

Cable Channels

Flat-screen TV

Private entrance

Tile/Marble floor

View

Electric kettle

Wardrobe or closet

Towels

Toilet paper

Deluxe Wing

Room size 42 m²

96 pool and Garden rooms view and larger and air-conditioned with a private terrace, TV and a minibar. En suite bathroom comes with a shower.

Room facilities:

Minibar

Shower

Safety Deposit Box

TV

Telephone

Air conditioning

Balcony

Desk

Seating Area

Toilet

Private bathroom

Cable Channels

Flat-screen TV

Private entrance

Tile/Marble floor

View

Electric kettle

Wardrobe or closet

Towels

Toilet paper

New Garden View Resort

Hotel Facilities:

Alibi Bar & Resto

The View Pool Bar

Sessions Bar & Brellas

New Garden View Resort Located at Jl. Padma Utara No. 4 Legian, Kuta Bali – Indonesia