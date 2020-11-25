Enjoy Barefoot Luxury Only at Telunas Resorts

Through January 10, 2021, Telunas Resorts is offering up to a 50% discount on all stays at both Telunas Beach Resort and Telunas Private Island!

Telunas Resorts has been in the Riau Islands for over 15 years and is just a 90-minute longboat ride from Batam. Our resorts offer overwater accommodations and loads of activities for the active traveler. We also make space for guests to bring a book, sit on the beach and unplug from the busyness of life.

We are committed to not only provide an exceptional “barefoot luxury” experience but also to positively impact local communities through job creation, education and preserving the local environment.

Your safety is our priority and we continue to comply with the recommendations of global health and travel consultants.

Book today and see why Telunas Resorts is the top-rated resort in the area on Trip Advisor.

“I wish I could stay forever. Gorgeous villas with lovely and tranquil surroundings. A visual splendor at almost every turn. Peaceful and restful, yet many activities. Service was impeccable. The staff was warm and genuinely helpful. The outdoor spa was spectacular. Thank you for a truly wonderful time. We look forward to coming back!” – Jean from Singapore

“Paradise on Earth. The views, beauty, and service are unsurpassed. We came for a mother-daughter getaway and loved our time on the island. The food is excellent. My daughter and I agreed that one of the highlights of our time on the island was our spa treatment overlooking the ocean…magnificent views! The outdoor pool overlooking the ocean is also the perfect temperature for a swim and offers views that led me to really believe that I was in Paradise on earth.” – Lisa from Canada

Santai Promo at Telunas Beach Resort

https://telunasresorts.com/santai-promo

Package Includes:

Overwater Bungalow with balcony at Telunas Beach Resort

Malay longboat ride from Batam (PP)

Open-air breakfast at the overwater dining room

Stand up paddleboard and kayak

Beach activities & sports, hammocks, board games

Starting at 955.000++ IDR per person per night based on double occupancy.

Wellness Package at Telunas Private Island

https://telunasresorts.com/wellness-package

Package Includes:

Overwater Villa at Telunas Private Island

Malay longboat ride from Batam

Open-air breakfast with a view

Seaside infinity pool

60-minute Spa treatment of your choice

30% off all additional Spa treatments

30% off all fresh juices

Secluded spaces for personal meditation and reflection

Stand up paddle boarding and kayaking

Starting at 1.435.000++ IDR per person per night based on double occupancy