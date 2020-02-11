CHEERS TO LOVE WITH INTIWHIZ HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT

Experience a breathtaking long weekend and celebrate Valentine’s Day with Intiwhiz Hospitality Management. Lovebirds will be enchanted by the special, lovely package.

As Indonesia’s leading and most promising hospitality management provider, Intiwhiz Hospitality Management has recently started operating 25 hotel properties and 6 brands across Indonesia from Whiz Hotel for two-star hotels, Whiz Prime Hotel for three-star hotels, Grand Whiz Hotel for four-star hotels, Whiz Capsule for smart travellers, Whiz Residence for families and the brand Swift Inn for Soekarno Hatta airport lodging.

Share memorable moments together, from a romantic candlelit dinner with rose flowers and live music, to exclusive honeymoon arrangements with signature mocktails for couples.

Amorous Stay at Grand Whiz

Delight in an evening with an intimate setting at Grand Whiz and enjoy a romantic dinner starting from Rp225,000nett per couple. Sweethearts will be entitled to get a rose and savour the set menu dinner including chocolate love, shrimp avocado with garlic bread, a selection of creamy mushroom soup or smoked tomato soup, Californian grilled chicken or grilled fish with brown sauce, a choice of dark chocolate pudding or rose water pudding, and a selection of strawberry red velvet milkshake or strawberry rose smoothie.

For more info and reservations, please click www.grandwhiz.com.

Selected Grand Whiz: Grand Whiz Poins Simatupang Jakarta, Grand Whiz Hotel Nusa Dua Bali, Grand Whiz Hotel Trawas Mojokerto, and Grand Whiz Megamas Manado

Spread the Heart-warming Love at Whiz Residence

For a serene couple’s escape, try visiting Whiz Residence and taste the tantalising Western dinner set menu, with choices of crispy chicken with caramelized lettuce or crispy prawns with lemon citrus lettuce, followed by either Dori fish fillet with edamame or grilled chicken with black pepper sauce with edamame and finished with sweet desserts. To round off the unforgettable Valentine’s dinner, couples also will be entertained with live music. Priced at Rp250,000nett per couple.

For more info and reservations, please click www.whizresidence.com

Selected Swift Inn: Whiz Residence Darmo Harapan Surabaya

Intimate Romance at Whiz Prime

At Whiz Prime, couples will relish their time to escape with a long, romantic weekend stay. With price starting from Rp475,000nett/room/night, couples are encouraged to have an enticing staycation with privileged honeymoon set up in the room including breakfast and dinner for two, complemented with roses and signature mocktails, welcome snacks, and chocolate along with free access to the swimming pool.

For more info and reservations, please click www.whizprime.com.

Selected Whiz Prime: Whiz Prime Hotel Khatib Sulaiman Padang, Whiz Prime Hotel Ahmad Yani Lampung, Whiz Prime Hotel Pajajaran Bogor, Whiz Prime Hotel Kelapa Gading, Whiz Prime Hotel Malioboro Yogyakarta, Whiz Prime Hotel Darmo Harapan Surabaya, Whiz Prime Hotel Pajajaran Bogor, Whiz Prime Hotel Balikpapan, Whiz Prime Hotel Hasanuddin Makassar, Whiz Prime Hotel Sudirman Makassar and Whiz Prime Hotel Megamas Manado.



Love is in the Air at Whiz Hotel

Raise a glass to love at Whiz Hotel where the perfect Valentine’s Day will be carefully arranged by a dedicated team. Celebrate love with a fascinating staycation that encompasses breakfast and romantic dinner set with beautiful decorations. Rates start from Rp500,000nett per room per night.

For more info and reservations, please click www.whizhotels.com.

Selected Whiz Hotel: Whiz Hotel Sudirman Pekanbaru, Whiz Hotel Cikini Jakarta, Whiz Hotel Falatehan Jakarta, Whiz Hotel Sudirman Cilacap, Whiz Hotel Pemuda Semarang and Whiz Hotel Malioboro Yogyakarta.

Sweet Escape at Swift Inn

At Swift Inn, take your loved ones to share an indelible time together with special room offers including breakfast for two, relaxing by the pool, and spa discounts as the wellness retreat. Prices starts from Rp295,000 nett/room/night.

For more info and reservations, please click www.swiftinns.com

Selected Swift Inn: Swift Inn Aeropolis Bandara Soekarno Hatta

Love Treat at Whiz Capsule

Fancy some sophisticated love during Valentine’s Day at Whiz Capsule? Room rates start from Rp180,000nett per room per night.

For more info and reservations, please click www.whizcapsule.com.

Selected Whiz Hotel: Whiz Capsule Hotel Thamrin Jakarta and Whiz Capsule Grand Bromo.

