Cambodia Bans Indonesian and Malaysian Flight Arrivals

The Cambodian Ministry of Health has declared that there will be a temporary ban on all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia from 1st August 2020. The ban will be put in place in the hopes of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

On 25th July, an announcement was released stating that the ministry has noticed an increase in imported COVID-19 cases over the past week, predominantly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

108 passengers arriving in Cambodia via Malaysia and Indonesia tested positive for COVID-19. 55 of the passengers said to have taken flights that originated in Malaysia. Cambodia also declared 23 new imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including four Indonesians who arrived in Phnom Penh on multiple flights.

The remaining 199 passengers have been placed in mandatory isolation for 14 days at quarantine centres in Phnom Penh. The passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent to hospitals for treatment.

Source: The Star

Also Read: Passenger Movement at Ngurah Rai Increases