Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort to Reopen in December

All of us here at Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort & Spa is excited to announce that we are reopening for guests from December 1, 2020.

Because of restrictions to international travel, we’re only able to welcome guests from within Indonesia, but we are sure that there are lots of people across the country who would welcome an escape from the difficulties of COVID-19, and the chance to immerse themselves in luxury at Indonesia’s Leading Dive Resort.

What awaits you at Bunaken Oasis? Huge, luxuriously-appointed cottages with sumptuous bathrooms and just about every convenience you’ll want; a gourmet restaurant offering mouth-watering a la carte menus at breakfast, lunch and dinner; a multi-level cocktail bar with several individual terraces where you can unwind under the stars with your loved one, family or friends; a purpose-built Spa offering a full range of treatments from our highly-qualified therapists; a Dive Centre with a full range of equipment for hire (including video and still cameras), and a spacious, well-equipped camera room.

We’ve also been really busy since we waved goodbye to our last guests in March: we have

undertaken an extensive program of refurbishment: cottages, restaurant, Spa, Dive Centre and boats are now better than ever

strengthened the management team by making some new appointments to ensure that the service you’ll enjoy remains absolutely world-class

added a new boat to our fleet – we now have six dedicated dive boats – which means that you’re guaranteed to have plenty of space onboard (even on our very largest boats, there’ll be a maximum of six guests)

In short, we’ve undertaken an audit of what we offer, and we’ve asked ourselves a simple question: can we make it any better? Wherever we identified something that could be improved, we’ve improved it!

An obvious concern for guests is what we’re doing to minimise the threat from COVID-19. In short, we’ve taken the advice from the World Health Organisation, the Indonesian government, PADI, TDI and SSI, and the Divers Alert Network (DAN), and we’ve integrated their recommendations into every aspect of our operation, from greeting you at the airport through to wishing you farewell.

While you’re with us, you can enjoy the reassurance that comes from staying on an uncrowded resort where you’ll be able to socially distance as much as you want. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in one of our private pick-up cars at the airport, diving from one of our spacious dive boats, dining in our large, open-sided restaurant, or changing the lens on your underwater camera in our vast camera room: you’ll always have the space you need to feel comfortable!

If you feel the urge to escape from the difficulties of 2020 (and who doesn’t?), why not consider spending some time with us at Bunaken Oasis. In a time of great uncertainty, we can guarantee you the warmest of welcomes to a world-class resort.