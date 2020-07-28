Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Indonesia Expat
Book Now Travel

X2 Bali Breakers Resort

by Indonesia Expat020
X2 Bali Breakers Resort
Have a wonderful stay at the most luxurious and vibrant with its surf-inspired design at the heart of Bali’s peaceful southern peninsula.

Get the exclusive limited time offer with a special price and redeem your voucher until 2021.                        IDR 2,100,000 nett/villa/night + 30% off selected X2 Spa and one-time floating breakfast at the villa with a minimum stay of 2 nights.

*Terms & Condition applied

X2 Bali Breakers Resort
Jl. Pantai Balangan Balangan No.10, Jimbaran, Bali
P: (+62361) 6201000 Book here
Instagram: x2balibreakers

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •   
  •  
  •  

Signup for our Newsletter



Related posts

Painting the Colours of Literacy in Eastern Indonesia

Grace Susetyo

Tourist Killed in Bali Magic Mushrooms Misadventure

Erin Cook

Sri Lanka

Will Symonds