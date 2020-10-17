Staycation or Getaway at New Garden View Resort

A special offer from New Garden View Resort. Deluxe Wing for 350K only!

Deluxe Wing – Room size 42 m²

Rooftop Pool and Swim-Up Bar, Glorious Sunsets, Garden Pool and Sports Bar.

96 pool and Garden rooms view and larger and air-conditioned with a private terrace, TV and a minibar. En suite bathroom comes with a shower.

Room facilities:

Minibar

Shower

Safety Deposit Box

TV

Telephone

Air conditioning

Balcony

Desk

Seating Area

Toilet

Private bathroom

Cable Channels

Flat-screen TV

Private entrance

Tile/Marble floor

View

Electric kettle

Wardrobe or closet

Towels

Toilet paper

New Garden View Resort Located at Jl. Padma Utara No. 4 Legian, Kuta Bali – Indonesia

Phone : +62 361 751559

Facsimile : +62 361 753265

Website: www.newgardenviewresort.com

Facebook: newgardenviewbali

Instagram: @newgardenviewresort

Twitter: @GardenBali

