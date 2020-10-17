Saturday, 17 October 2020

Staycation or Getaway at New Garden View Resort

A special offer from New Garden View Resort. Deluxe Wing for 350K only!

Deluxe Wing – Room size 42 m²

Rooftop Pool and Swim-Up Bar, Glorious Sunsets, Garden Pool and Sports Bar.

96 pool and Garden rooms view and larger and air-conditioned with a private terrace, TV and a minibar. En suite bathroom comes with a shower.

Room facilities:

  • Minibar
  • Shower
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • TV
  • Telephone
  • Air conditioning
  • Balcony
  • Desk
  • Seating Area
  • Toilet
  • Private bathroom
  • Cable Channels
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Private entrance
  • Tile/Marble floor
  • View
  • Electric kettle
  • Wardrobe or closet
  • Towels
  • Toilet paper
New Garden View Resort Located at Jl. Padma Utara No. 4 Legian, Kuta Bali – Indonesia

Experience the Heart of Legian at New Garden View Resort

