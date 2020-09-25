PSBB is Back – Promo Sehat Bersama Borobudur

Large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) is currently re-implemented by the government of DKI Jakarta.

Hotel Borobudur Jakarta got you covered with its latest promotion: PSBB aka Promo Sehat Bersama Borobudur, starting from Rp7 million nett per unit for seven nights and starting from Rp12.6 million nett per unit for 14 nights valid until 30 September 2020 with terms and conditions applied.

“This promotion is perfect for you to escape from your routine in a safe place while keeping your body and mind healthy,”

explained Rizki Permata Sari the Marketing and Communications Manager of Hotel Borobudur Jakarta.

You will stay in the apartment-type Garden Wing Accommodation of one, two, or three bedrooms with a spacious living room and kitchen, as well as the safety protocol Guardian Care Program. You can also stay healthy with the 830 metres jogging track surrounded by one of the largest tropical landscaped gardens in the middle of Jakarta.

Laundry service for four clothes per room per unit per day, two masks per room per unit per day, 55 ml hand sanitizer in each room, also a special offer of healthy room service meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Rp700,000 nett per person are available. The additional best deal of 10 percent OFF is also available exclusively for GrahaCash debit cardholder, Borobudur Premier Club member, and Klub Borobudur member.

Book via www.hotelborobudur.com. For further information, please contact (+62-21) 380 5555 ext. 74007-14 or email to reservation@hotelborobudur.com