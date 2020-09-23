Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Indonesia Expat
Fraser Residence Menteng Double Deal Promo

by Indonesia Expat041

Double Deal Promo! It’s time to take a break from your daily routine in an extraordinary way at Fraser Residence Menteng Jakarta.

Save more and take yourself away from hustle and bustle, and relax in our spacious and fully-furnished room.

Enjoy the following benefits:
-Stay in our One-Bedroom and Two-Bedrooms
-Daily breakfast for six (6) persons
-Complimentary dinner for six (6) persons

Book now thru our Brand Website:
menteng.jakarta.frasershospitality.com

For reservation and inquiries, please contact:
+62 21 2955 1888
sales.menteng-jakarta@frasershospitality.com

