Friday, 18 September 2020

Indonesia Expat
Book Now Travel

Aloft Bali Seminyak

Plan your adventure by staying at Aloft Bali Seminyak starts from IDR 579,000++ per night, inclusive of breakfast for 2.

Special offer for a weekend stay, an additional 5% discount for the room rate, early check-in at 10 AM and late check-out at 4 PM.

T&Cs:

– This is a pre-paid promotion & the payment that has been made is non-refundable

– Booking period until 5 October 2020, stay period until 8 July 2021

– Blackout dates from 28 December 2020 until 5 January 2021 and Balinese Silence Day (Hari Raya Nyepi)

For more information, contact us by phone at +62 361 620 8888 or by sending us an email to reservation.aloftbaliseminyak@aloft.com.

