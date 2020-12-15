book now and enjoy more benefits for the joyful festive holiday at bali dynasty resort

Hands up if you are looking for an incredible deal over the festive holidays!

It’s time to find the perfect place to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve! At Bali Dynasty Resort, we’ll ensure your Christmas and New Year’s Eve are relaxed, memorable, and fun-filled!

We have prepared fantastic room deals with a free double upgrade, featuring an endless amount of mouth-watering food and lots of activities that will keep you entertained with your bellies full!

Take advantage of the very special offer “Escape to Bali” and enjoy 70 percent off on our rates for fantastic rates on the Deluxe Room, sleeping up to two people (from Rp1,350,000, now only Rp700,000 including breakfast for two adults) and Family Garden (from Rp2.5 million, now only Rp995,000, including breakfast for two adults and two kids) with no minimum nights applied, for stays up to 31st March 2021! Enjoy a free return airport transfer and free late check-out for a minimum two nights stay!

Book now by simply contacting WhatsApp +62 811 3803 522 or drop a message at reservations@bdr.pphotels.com as there is a limited amount of availability for this incredible deal! Select your preferred dates, and enjoy our special inclusions such as daily breakfast, 20 percent off on food and beverages at all Bali Dynasty Resort’s restaurants, free Wi-Fi, access to all hotel facilities such as our FREE Kids/ Teens Club, Kids Water Fun Zone, daily activities, and many more!

This promo is valid for booking up to 22nd December 2020 and staying up to 31st March 2021.

This holiday season at our resort will also be more fun and memorable than ever before! Whether you choose to join just one or all of our festive dining events, you will be treated to some superb feasts with all the traditional trimmings to fill your belly. Priced at Rp290,000 per pax for Christmas Day Buffet Lunch including tax and service, little ones under 6 years old get to eat for free from the buffet, while kids aged 7-12 will enjoy half-priced meals.

We also present several different options to ensure that your New Year’s Eve is a truly spectacular occasion. At H20 Restaurant, we’ll be partying the night away in tropical style with an extravagant dinner and entertainment.

Prices start from Rp300,000 per pax, while little ones under 6 years old will get to eat for free from the buffet and a half-price entitlement will apply to kids aged 7-12.

Kindly contact reservations@bdr.pphotels.com or simply drop a message on WhatsApp +62811 3803 522 for more information.