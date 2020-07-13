Bali Hotel “World’s Best” in New Award

Each year, a New York-based travel magazine called Travel + Leisure creates a series titled The World’s Best.

They announce 15 of the world’s finest cities, 15 of the world’s finest islands, 10 of the best international airports, and the top 10 hotels in the world.

In the category of Best Hotels in the World, one of the hotels in Bali, Capella Ubud, has been recognised as the best hotel in the world in 2020. Reported on their website on 8th July 2020, Travel + Leasure issued the world’s Best Awards taking into consideration input of its readers who travel around the world.

For the best hotel category, the selection process took into account a variety of hotels in the world and formed a shortlist of 100 hotels. These hotels span all six habitable continents and cover moany holiday destination favourites.

To choose a winner, Travel + Leisure asked readers to share their views and travel experiences, including when they stay overnight at a hotel or resort. Furthermore, they made assessments about design, service, facilities, location, food, and overall value.

Apart from being voted the best hotel, Capella Ubud is also ranked first in the category Resort Hotel in Asia and Resort Hotel In Indonesia. Opened in 2018, the hotel offers 22 luxury villas in the wilderness of Ubud.

Capella is equipped with luxury amenities such as indoor and outdoor gyms and a spa. All properties, like their treehouse, are made from local teak wood and feature a private pool, winding river views, and a stretch of paddy fields.

All rooms come with a jacuzzi pool overlooking the forest and green rice fields. Natural sights around Capella Ubud such as village clusters, shrines, and rice fields in the Keliki valley are also accessible from the hotel. Design and location were the most important points in the assessment.

Along with Capella Ubud, there is another Indonesian hotel that entered the list of the 10 Best Hotels in the World. Its location is also in Bali – the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Bali – occupying the fourth place in the list.

The following list is the World’s 10 Best Hotels in 2020 according to Travel + Leisure:

Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. Hotel Amparo, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland, Canada. The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, Indonesia. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Maldives. Secret Bay, Portsmouth, Dominica. Raffles Istanbul, Turkey. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece. Awasi Patagonia, Torres del Paine National Park, Chile. Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Source: Liputan 6