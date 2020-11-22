Bali Deputy Governor: Foreign Tourism Closed Until 2021

Until now, foreign tourists still cannot travel to Bali. The government has kept accessed closed for people seeking to enter on tourist visas wishing to visit the Island of the Gods, along with the rest of Indonesia.

Bali Deputy Governor, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, explained that Bali will still not be visited by international tourists until the rest of 2020 is over. The man, known as Cok Ace, also dismissed the rumours about plans to open tours for foreign tourists starting 1st December 2020.

“There are no plans to open Bali on 1st December,” he stated on Saturday 21st November 2020.

He went on to say that he’s not sure when foreign tourists can enter Bali again, moreover, he noted the possibility of Bali opening to foreign tourists in 2020 is very small.

“It looks like foreign tourists can visit Bali again early next year,” added Cok Ace.

He explained that there were several considerations regarding the policy. This cannot be separated from the development of the COVID-19 cases and the handling efforts made by the government.

“Apart from all our efforts in Bali, the decision of the central government, as well as the condition of the country’s market, are also very influential,” as quoted by CNBC Indonesia

He also explained that the Bali Regional Government is continuing to monitor the current situation and conduct studies that pay attention to a number of aspects for the reopening of Bali to the world, even if it’s only limited to certain countries.

The central government began allowing domestic tourism activities to Bali at the end of July. At one point, there was a plan to restart foreign tourism on 11th September, which was later abandoned.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, revealed that Indonesia would not accept foreign tourists until the end of 2020.

“We want to focus on domestic tourists to recover the tourism sector. I think the problem of foreign tourists will not be accepted by the end of the year. Let us first consolidate ourselves,” said Luhut some time ago.